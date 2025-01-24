Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2024
  • WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Charlotte Flair to finally return? Will Solo Sikoa address his shocking behavior? Former champions to undergo changes; Bloodline in action

WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Charlotte Flair to finally return? Will Solo Sikoa address his shocking behavior? Former champions to undergo changes; Bloodline in action

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 24, 2025 15:01 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

15:01 (GMT)24 JAN 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's three hour edition of the blue brand has a ton of intrigue, as there are some major stories swirling. Charlotte Flair's return was teased last week, could she show up tonight? Solo Sikoa shockingly walked away last week, will he explain his actions? DIY challenged Pretty Deadly to do better and get serious, could there be a character change in the works?

The following has been promoted for tonight:

- Cody Rhodes will appear.
- LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga.
- Pretty Deadly vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.
- And more!

Could The Wyatt Sicks make their SmackDown debut? Who might be moved over in the Transfer Window? All of these questions and more will be answered tonight beginning at 8 PM EST, so be sure to come by and join us for the live coverage as we break down everything.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी