WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Charlotte Flair to finally return? Will Solo Sikoa address his shocking behavior? Former champions to undergo changes; Bloodline in action

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's three hour edition of the blue brand has a ton of intrigue, as there are some major stories swirling. Charlotte Flair's return was teased last week, could she show up tonight? Solo Sikoa shockingly walked away last week, will he explain his actions? DIY challenged Pretty Deadly to do better and get serious, could there be a character change in the works? The following has been promoted for tonight: - Cody Rhodes will appear. - LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga. - Pretty Deadly vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. - And more! Could The Wyatt Sicks make their SmackDown debut? Who might be moved over in the Transfer Window? All of these questions and more will be answered tonight beginning at 8 PM EST, so be sure to come by and join us for the live coverage as we break down everything.
