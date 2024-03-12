10 best Minecraft Bedrock DLCs of all time

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's best DLCs of all time often come down to a matter of perspective, depending on what players value in their downloadable content. However, given the massive high ratings and download counts of some DLCs on the Bedrock marketplace, it's hard to argue that some downloadable content rises above its contemporaries to be almost unanimously beloved by fans.

From adventure maps to DLCs, there is certainly no shortage of great downloadable adventures and other content. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best DLC available for Bedrock Edition based on its popularity.

10 of the best Minecraft Bedrock DLCs on the marketplace

1) Godzilla

Witness the King of the Monsters in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang)

A recent marketplace arrival, Impress' Minecraft Godzilla DLC has skyrocketed in popularity since its inclusion. Players can select from a wide range of Godzilla films and help protect their city from the King of the Monsters or a wide host of other kaiju, including the likes of Gigan, King Kong, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and more. Players can even control Godzilla and take down a city or enemy kaiju themselves.

The selection of films ranges from the early Showa Era to the new Godzilla films by Legendary Pictures, so players won't have any shortage of kaiju madness to enjoy.

2) How to Train Your Dragon

This Minecraft DLC brings players into one of Dreamworks' most beloved worlds (Image via Mojang/Dreamworks)

The How to Train Your Dragon Minecraft DLC comes from the minds at Dreamworks and Gamemode One. In this downloadable content, players will rub elbows with Vikings and dragons alike while mapping out the Barbaric Archipelago as they tame and breed their own dragons. They can compete in races and also release captive dragons snared by invading trappers.

All the while, players will meet iconic characters from the series, including Tooth and Hiccup, and this DLC also comes with a collection of 24 memorable skins from the Dreamworks franchise.

3) Batman

Battle for Gotham City in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang/DC Comics)

One of the highest-rated Minecraft mods sees players taking on the role of The Dark Knight or members of the Bat Family to defeat supervillains across Gotham City. You can explore the Batcave, take a ride in the Batmobile, and battle a host of DC Comics villains, including the Joker, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and much more.

As one would expect, the Batman DLC for Minecraft also includes tons of gadgets to utilize to defeat criminals. Ultimately, players will reassemble a broken Nether portal so they can save Alfred from the villains' clutches.

4) Sonic the Hedgehog

This Minecraft DLC is chock full of retro gaming goodness (Image via Mojang/Sega)

For fans who love speedy platforming titles, this Sonic the Hedgehog DLC by Gamemode One should be well worth its price in Minecoins. With a colorful cast of playable characters, including Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Shadow, Amy, and more, players will speed through richly detailed maps, defeating enemies and making their way to the end of stages as quickly as possible.

This DLC has full multiplayer functionality, so players can race together and harness the unique abilities of each character, or they can tackle the challenging Eggman Mode. Moreover, this DLC comes complete with 29 skins from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe to use in the DLC or during ordinary gameplay.

5) Vault-Tec Mash-Up

Enter the wasteland in this Fallout-themed Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang/Bethesda)

War never changes, but this Minecraft DLC certainly alters the vanilla game world significantly. The Vault-Tec Mash-Up offers 44 unique Fallout-themed skins, a tailor-made adventure map of the post-nuclear wasteland, re-skinned mobs to suit the Fallout aesthetic, custom textures, a new soundtrack, and even a Pip-Boy-themed user interface to immerse players in the Fallout experience.

In the custom adventure map, players can take on the role of a Vault Dweller and explore the Commonwealth made popular in Fallout 4. They can even enter the Prydwen, the flying fortress of the Brotherhood of Steel, if they choose. But you will have to be careful, as the post-nuclear apocalypse world is filled with plenty of dangers.

6) Master Chief Mash-Up

Explore the world of Halo in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

Well before Microsoft purchased Mojang Studios, Halo was already a household name, and this DLC brings over 50 Halo skins to Minecraft along with a custom texture pack, a Halo-themed UI overhaul, an original soundtrack, and a custom map that allows players to explore some of the Halo series' most iconic locales.

While the DLC is admittedly light on the firepower from the Halo series, likely due in part to Mojang's EULA, this Halo Mash-Up DLC is still a fantastic time that will see players getting lost in the world of Microsoft and Bungie's iconic action series.

7) Norse Mythology Mash-Up

Explore a world of warriors, longships, and the afterlife in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang)

Drawing deeply from its titular Norse Mythology, this Mash-Up DLC brings players into a world of warrior villages, exploration and overseas voyages, and ultimately many of the gods and revered legends found in the Norse annals of myth. Players can explore nine distinct realms in this DLC, including iconic places like the World Tree of Ygdrassil, the mines of Svartalfheim, or even the halls of Valhalla itself.

The Norse Mythology DLC includes plenty of player skins, village raiding and pillaging, and even the opportunity to plumb the depths of Hel itself, which comes filled to the brim with fearsome enemies, including the souls of fallen raiders. Hopefully, the efforts players put in bring them their reward of a feast in Valhalla one day.

8) Egyptian Mythology Mash-Up

Take in the awe of one of the first great civilizations in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang)

Created by Mojang Studios, the Egyptian Mythology Mash-Up DLC comes packed with skins, a custom world based on Egyptian history and mythology, a custom texture pack and soundtrack, as well as a collection of new mobs to encounter. The custom game world is immensely detailed, featuring the Great Pyramids, several temples to Egyptian gods, and even a portal to Osiris' realm of the dead.

Compared to many Mash-Up DLCs, the Egyptian Mythology DLC has remained incredibly highly rated and has countless downloads to its credit. The Land of the Nile calls to players, and it would be a shame not to answer.

9) Jurassic World

Save Jurassic World from a dinosaur outbreak in this Minecraft DLC (Image via Mojang/Universal)

Enter a world where dinosaurs ruled the Earth in this popular Minecraft DLC that brings the hallmarks of Universal's Jurassic World film to Mojang's survival crafting game. You will construct your very own dinosaur theme park, manage your dinos, go on expeditions to uncover DNA, and unlock new dinosaurs to add to your park. However, the titans of the past aren't always so easily kept in containment.

With a host of NPCs, including those that take after Jurassic World's characters from the film, you will also have to prevent disasters when dinosaurs try to make their escape. Fortunately, you will have access to a large host of vehicles to make your way through the park and hopefully avoid calamity before it strikes.

10) Realms Celebration Map

Celebrate Minecraft Realms in this DLC (Image via Mojang)

Fans with Minecraft Realms or a Realms Plus subscription gain access to one of the more entertaining and intriguing DLCs on the marketplace in the form of the Realms Celebration Map. Complete with over a dozen mini-games like ice boat and pig racing, a dance floor for emoting and socializing with friends, a TNT-laced creeper tower, a pinata to knock around, and even access to the End.

All in all, this map is a celebration of Minecraft as a whole in addition to Realms. Mojang clearly put plenty of love into this map, and since it comes standard with a Realms subscription, players owe it to themselves to at least try it out with a few of their friends.