In the vast expanses of Minecraft's blocky realms, reaching the endgame doesn't bring the adventure to an end. In fact, it can be considered a new beginning, marked by the pursuit of efficiency. While there are powerful automated farms for endgame, many of them are unbelievably complicated. However, not all farms need to be complex to provide a good yield of resources.

Whether players are looking to gather materials for their base or an easier way to get food or XP, a simple farm can help. Here are 10 of the best simple farms that can be used to conquer the endgame in Minecraft.

10 of the best Minecraft simple farms to use in endgame

Although these farms are listed as simple, they will provide players with all of the resources for endgame. Much of the progress in endgame requires a lot of resources, which would otherwise take a lot of time. Whether needing to enchant gear or build a massive city, these farms can take a player's Minecraft experience to the next level.

1) Cow Farm

Cow farms have always been a staple for players, providing them with a reliable food source, as well as leather. Simple, efficient designs allow them to easily breed and create the automated harvesting of cows. This will make sure they always have a steady supply of food and leather.

2) Raid Farm

Raid farms are a great way for players to get items that can be earned during a raid, such as emeralds and totems of undying, and even enchanted gear. By triggering and controlling the raids in specific locations, they can harness the power of these raids for their own resource benefit.

3) Witch Farm

Witch farms are an amazing way for players to gather materials for potions, such as redstone, glowstone dust, and gunpowder. By building the farm around a witch hut, they can ensure a continuous flow of items for their Minecraft potion brewing needs.

4) Slime Farm

Those who want to get involved in redstone contraptions must make sticky pistons and slime blocks, which will require a lot of slimeballs. Generally, this process takes a lot of time, but with a slime farm, players can effortlessly harvest this valuable resource.

5) Tree Farm

Wood is an essential material used in building many different things in the Minecraft world. Because of this, players must cut down a lot of trees to gather enough wood, which can prove to be a tedious task. With a tree farm, however, they can simply have a tree grow, get it chopped, and store it for later use.

6) Shulker Farm

The farther players go into the game, the more they realize how important storage is. Shulker boxes are an integral part of their journey of collecting materials, as they can be used to store a lot of items inside. Farming shulkers normally, however, is not the easiest task.

With a shulker farm, players can save themselves hours of time to get all the storage they need in Minecraft.

7) Sheep Farm

Sheep are a mob in Minecraft that have many uses. Besides being bred for food, they are the source of wool and can be harvested repeatedly by using sheers. As wool can be used to make colorful beds and blocks, players will want to have a large stock. With this in mind, a simple sheep farm can go a long way to getting ample amounts of wool.

8) Wither Skeleton Farm

For those looking to summon the Wither, they will need to get a lot of Wither Skulls. This can normally be a lengthy process, tracking down and slaying wither skeletons until a skull drops. However, with this farm, players can earn hundreds of wither skulls in an hour, making the grind for beacons and withers much easier.

9) Guardian XP Farm

Guardians are great for granting players a ton of experience. On top of that, they also drop valuable items such as prismarine shards and crystals. However, they are found in ocean monuments, which complicates the search. With a guardian farm, players can harvest as many guardians as required and stock up on prismarine and XP.

10) Enderman Farm

Perhaps the most efficient way of gaining XP at the endgame is with an Enderman farm. Minecraft players need copious amounts of XP to enchant and repair their gear. Thankfully, with an Enderman farm, they can gain up to 30 levels in a minute, ensuring they no longer have to spend hours grinding to enchant a piece of gear.