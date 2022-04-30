Top 10 Minecraft Education Edition skins in 2022

Minecraft and all its sister games are known for their ability to let players customize almost every aspect of their in-game experience. One of the biggest aspects of customization in any Minecraft game is the skins. Skins allow players to model their in-game avatars according to their requirements and desires.

Skins can be based on famous figures from pop culture like characters from popular superhero movies or creatures from other video games. Minecraft Education Edition has no shortage of skins for players, and this article will help players narrow down that selection with ten of the best skins available for the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft: Top 10 skins for Education Edition

Minecraft players can find skins for the game on many popular websites like NameMC and Skindex. Additionally, players can also create their own skinpack for the game, which allows for even more customization and involves building a skin from scratch. The following skins are taken from NameMC and can be downloaded from there.

10) Tom

The Tom skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is a representation of a familiar and beloved character named Tom from the popular cartoon series by MGM, Tom and Jerry. Tom is a cat who chases around a mouse named Jerry. The skin matches the light blue color of Tom’s skin, and even has him wearing a pair of sunglasses. The ears are pink colored and small.

9) High Roller

The High Roller skin (Image via NameMC)

This amusing Minecraft skin represents a duck who has all sorts of jewelry and valuables equipped. The fully black outfit with sunglasses looks like something a hip hop artist would wear. Players can even catch a glimpse of the duck’s eyes if they observe the skin from a certain angle.

8) Chad

The Chad skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is based on the popular 'chad' meme, which showcases a man in the prime of his physical build. Just like the meme, the player model is gray and has an expression of toughness and masculinity on his face.

7) Killua

The Killua skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is based on the popular anime character of Killua Zoldyck from the popular Hunter × Hunter anime and manga series. The outfit is quite similar to the chad one, with alternate designs of white and black, along with a whacky hairstyle.

6) Illusion

The Illusion skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin tries to replicate the popular optical illusion known as the hypnotic spiral. The skin is composed of black and white lines contorted into an abstract design. Instead of circles, the lines form small squares, following the blocky nature of the game.

5) Gengar

The Gengar skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin shows a player model wearing a t-shirt that showcases a Pokemon named Gengar from the popular Pokemon franchise. Gengar is a ghostly and poisonous Pokemon who is known for its evil smile and haunting eyes.

4) Oni

The Oni skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin represents a demon from Japanese culture, known as Oni. The skin has a traditional red-colored demon-like mask that is commonly seen in games like the PlayStation 4 version of Spiderman, and many other movies and games.

3) Amogus

The Amogus skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is based on the massively popular game, Among Us, which is an online game based on social deduction and deception. The game has a plethora of player models that can be equipped and showcased in different colors. This skin has a red-colored Among Us player model.

2) Men in Black

The MIB skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin is based on Men in Black, which is a popular urban legend and the subject of many movies and pieces of pop culture. The skin showcases an MIB agent that can be seen wearing sunglasses and a full black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

1) Mage

The Mage skin (Image via NameMC)

This unique Minecraft skin showcases a mage or wizard-like costume with a large purple and black cloak. Purple gloves can be seen attached to the cloak, and the skin is quite cool to look at. With no visible face, it can prove to be somewhat intimidating as well.

Minecraft Education Edition is a refreshing and fulfilling experience for all kinds of students and teachers. Skins are a way to make this experience even better and truly personalize a player's experience.

