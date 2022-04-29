10 most popular Minecraft skins (2022)

Minecraft skins are a huge part of a player's customization, and there is a virtually endless collection of skins for them to enjoy during gameplay.

No matter where users gett their skins from, there are tons of options available. Regardless of whether they are playing on Java Edition or Bedrock Edition, there are plenty of skins to download.

However, with such a massive collection of skins, individuals may be having a tough time sorting through them. Fortunately, some excellent high-trending skins are worth a look if Minecraft gamers are having a hard time making their next skin decision.

These skins may not fit all players, but they're prevalent for a reason.

Minecraft: Awesome skins to try in 2022

10) Creeper

Become Minecraft's most infamous hostile mob (Image via Joy-Cloud/NameMC)

A skin sure to make fellow players nervous, this creeper skin may not be anatomically correct, but otherwise, it looks exactly like the game's sneaky explosive hostile mob.

Plus, it looks oddly incredible in armor, like an upgraded creeper that learned how to use gamers' gear. It won't fit everyone, but this outfit is undoubtedly worth looking into due to its iconic appearance and capability of spooking users, who will think a creeper is approaching them.

9) Noob/Derp

The noob skin is well-known and has many variations (Image via FirstSkin1/The Skindex)

A skin Minecraft players have likely seen everywhere, it is a classic spin on Steve and is well-known due to its extensive use. This outfit looks goofy and has many different community-made variations, meaning even if the standard Noob skin doesn't suit a player, more than a few different versions may be better for them.

Users should not let the drooling look fool them, though, as new players don't exclusively use this skin. Those who use versions of this skin might very well surprise them.

8) Dream

Dream's skin is seen everywhere in the community (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft's most popular players and content creators, Dream's rise in notoriety was meteorically fast. The Dream SMP is one of the most popular servers featured in any Minecraft video or stream, and players can, of course, use Dream's skin for their own purposes.

The outfit also comes in many different color variations if they don't want to carbon copy Dream's skin pixel for pixel. This may not suit users who don't watch Dream or creators on the SMP, but it's great for fans to show their appreciation.

7) Troll Face

Sometimes meme skins shoot their way to the top of popularity charts (Image via Minecrafters)

For Minecraft gamers with a little bit of a mischievous streak, this skin can warn others ahead of time that they may be dealing with some pranks. Using the troll face seen repeatedly in memes, this skin places the troll face in a nice tailored black suit.

It's goofy but at the same time a little bit fancy. All the same, users may look twice when seeing this skin, a little concerned that the person in the troll face skin might be up to something tricky.

6) Deadpool

Marvel's Merc With a Mouth has proved enduringly popular (Image via MrCatLover/The Skindex)

One of the most famous mutants in Marvel's X-Men franchise, Deadpool is the neurotic trigger-happy mercenary with an intense healing factor and a slapstick sense of humor. His popularity has only ballooned in recent years due to a deluge of comics featuring him and live-action films starring Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool's appreciation has only persisted, and there are tons of skins out there that style the character a little differently. Players may like a stock Deadpool skin, but there are plenty of variations, including a steampunk version.

5) Among Us Crew Member

Red is still sus, even in Minecraft (Image via MinecraftYeti/NameMC)

One of the most enjoyable social deduction games, Among Us is a game similar to Werewolf or Town of Salem. Users must decide which person is the killer onboard a spaceship before the killer eliminates the entire crew.

The game has seen a ton of crossovers within the community, so it's only natural to place some Among Us skins online. There are also many color variations of this skin, and even some placing the crew member in different outfits mirroring the way gamers can customize their character in Among Us.

4) Spider-Man

Marvel's own webhead is seen quite often in populated servers (Image via MinecraftSkins.net)

Likely the most beloved character in Marvel comics, Spider-Man has come a long way since his 1960s debut. Cartoons, comics, and blockbuster live-action movies have only cemented his popularity in the pantheon of comic book heroes.

As soon as players could customize their skins, the community worked to release as many Spider-Man outfits as possible, and the number is only increasing each day. This skin won't give users the powers of a spider, but it looks great all the same.

3) Incognito

This shadowy figure would make an excellent fit in a crime noir movie (Image via xTheft/MinecraftSkins.net)

Perfect for sleuthing through dark corners in Minecraft, the Incognito skin is a shadowy character complete with trench coat and fedora but white eyes. It has a little bit of an Enderman feeling but is somewhat more sinister.

Does the character in this skin depict a friend or a foe? It'll be up to players using it to make that determination. It's also likely an excellent camouflage skin for nighttime gameplay, making it tougher for others to spot.

2) Technoblade

Many players have emulated the skin of the reputed content creator (Image via MinecraftSkins.net)

One of the pillars of the community, Technoblade has released content surrounding the game for years, and his huge subscriber and view counts speak to the loyalty his fanbase garners. As with many famous personalities, users are more than free to use the skin that resembles the exact likeness of Technoblade.

Much like the Dream skin, this one may not be ideal for those who don't watch Technoblade or a lot of Minecraft content online. However, for gamers with love for Technoblade, this skin is naturally worth looking at.

1) Red Eyes Lolyou Variant

This skin has seen a huge uptick in appearances and is a variation of a popular skin template (Image via Lolyou/NameMC)

There's been a considerable increase in the variants of a skin known as Red Eyes by Itz_69inches, which features a layered skin with sinister red eyes. Players have already modified it into different colors, including other ways.

Specifically, one of the most popular rising skins in the past few months has been a skin by Lolyou, which uses the Red Eyes template and adds a sinister grin. It's spooky even if it doesn't have a lot of colors, but that may not matter to many users.

Even on a crowded server, they can equip this skin and enjoy looking a little creepy.

