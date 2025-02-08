10 best Minecraft Lucky Block servers in 2025

Lucky Block servers in Minecraft bring a sense of unpredictability to the game. This is because breaking one block on such servers could either yield great treasures or unpleasant surprises. Several notable YouTubers, such as PopularMMOS, have popularized the Lucky Block niche by creating thousands of videos about it over the years.

This article lists the 10 best Lucky Block servers in Minecraft.

Minecraft Lucky Block servers that are fun to play in 2025

1) Infinity Ice

IP address: infinityice.fun

Infinity Ice is an ideal choice for those who love lucky blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Infinity Ice has a Lucky Block mode, where players can engage in intense battles and challenges. The server has an active community and hosts regular events to ensure the gameplay experience remains exciting. It also guarantees a lag-free experience for uninterrupted gameplay.

If you enjoy Minecraft prison servers, Infinity Ice is a fantastic choice.

2) JartexNetwork

IP address: jartex.fun

JartexNetwork is a very fun Lucky Block server (Image via Mojang Studios)

JartexNetwork is known for its numerous game modes. Players can enjoy Lucky Block SkyWars and Lucky Block BedWars, adding randomness to the PvP combat experience. With an engaging community and weekly updates, members always have something new to explore.

JartexNetwork welcomes everyone with an easy-to-navigate interface and friendly staff, making the experience enjoyable for both newcomers and veterans.

3) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.com

Hypixel is the most popular server ever (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hypixel is well-known for its variety of minigames and distinctive modes. It has its own take on the Lucky Block concept. While not a regular feature, the server periodically offers Lucky Block-themed games within modes like Bed Wars and SkyWars. Here, players can open lucky blocks that might give them a significant advantage and lead them to victory — or make it nearly impossible for them to win.

With polished gameplay mechanics and a large player base, Hypixel is a hot spot for those seeking a great lucky block experience. Regular updates and a commitment to fair play make it one of the top survival Minecraft server experiences.

4) CubeCraft

IP address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is a very good server for lucky blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

CubeCraft incorporates lucky blocks into many of its game modes, adding unpredictability to the gameplay. Whether participating in sky battles or survival challenges, lucky blocks create a unique experience with every match, offering the potential for you to either face sudden defeat or get powerful, overpowered items.

CubeCraft’s imaginative use of lucky blocks in different setups provides a fresh experience for players. The server's emphasis on creativity and player satisfaction keeps it at the forefront.

5) BlocksMC

IP address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC offers a Lucky Block game mode designed to thrill players who enjoy randomness and excitement in their gameplay.

BlocksMC's well-engineered maps and mechanics, combined with the element of luck, create an experience that requires more than just skills. Players appreciate the server's commitment to a fair and enjoyable atmosphere, making it a favorite among fans.

6) Dank Prison

IP address: dankprison.com

Dank Prison is a fun server for a Lucky Block experience (Image via Mojang Studios)

Dank Prison blends the classic prison server experience with the excitement of lucky blocks. Players get to mine lucky blocks, yielding resources, challenge encounters, or special abilities, thus adding excitement to the progression system.

Dank Prison’s unique gameplay elements ensure that players keep climbing ranks. The server has an engaged community and active development team that make it a standout in the Lucky Block genre.

7) Lucky Skyblock

IP address: play.luckysb.org

Lucky Skyblock is a good Skyblock server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Lucky Skyblock is one of the special servers that merges the concept of lucky blocks with the traditional Skyblock game format. Players start on a small island, and the lucky blocks they break determine which resources, tools, and surprises they receive. Some can help their efforts to survive, while others might complicate them.

This addition introduces an element of unpredictability since players have to adapt their strategies based on the outcomes of breaking the lucky blocks.

8) Sky Kingdoms

IP address: play.projectwonder.net

Sky Kingdoms is an amazing server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sky Kingdoms offers a distinct Lucky Block experience with custom plugins and features. Players can navigate a world filled with lucky blocks, each offering a wide range of possible outcomes.

Sky Kingdoms fosters creativity and exploration, with players being encouraged to take risks and discover new game dimensions. The friendly community and player-initiated content make this server even more engaging.

9) TributeMC

IP address: tributemc.com

TributeMC is a well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

TributeMC balances luck and skill-based performance, making it enjoyable for various player types. While luck plays a factor, skill-based performance is also central to success on this server.

TributeMC also offers other game modes, such as OneBlock, that will keep players entertained if they get bored of the lucky blocks.

Fresh updates and community events keep the gameplay from getting stale, cementing TributeMC as a top server for Minecraft lucky block enthusiasts.

10) Sweet Lucky Blocks

IP address: play.sweetluckyblocks.net

Sweet Lucky Blocks is a dedicated Lucky Block Minecraft server. It is a modded, semi-anarchy server, where your main purpose is to open lucky blocks for a chance of getting OP gear and prizes. Most of its game modes revolve around the concept, ensuring players always have surprises and never get bored.

Sweet Lucky Blocks' unique custom features and energetic community make it a must-visit for fans of unpredictable Minecraft gameplay.

