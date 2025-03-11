10 Best Minecraft Survival Games Servers in 2025

The Survival Games mode in Minecraft is one of the most exhilarating PvP experiences, where players engage in high-stakes, last-player-standing battles. This game mode is based on the extremely popular book/movie series, The Hunger Games. The mode has thrived in Minecraft since the game's first release, easily being one of the most-played game modes of all time.

For those wanting either frantic pace or a strategic challenge, these ten servers offer the best Survival Games experience in 2025.

Minecraft Survival Games servers that offer an action-packed experience

1) Retrograde Network

IP address: retrogradenetwork.org

Retrograde Network is a server you must try (Image via Mojang Studios)

Retrograde Network is the perfect server for players looking for a classic yet revamped version of the popular Survival Games game mode. The server offers specially designed arenas, loot distribution that is carefully balanced, and an unbiased ranking system.

These aspects ensure a smooth playing experience for everyone, regardless of skill level. Regular updates are introduced with new maps and changes in gameplay to keep things interesting.

The community-driven aspect of Retrograde Network is evident in the tournaments and special events that they regularly host. Players can take part in seasonal challenges or simply showcase their skills on ranked leaderboards. Be it solo play or teaming up with others, the Retrograde Network makes sure the experience is exciting and dynamic, which makes it a truly amazing Minecraft PvP server.

2) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is one of the most popular servers in the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hypixel is the largest Minecraft server in the world, and its Blitz Survival Games remains one of the most played alternatives to the Hunger Games style of gameplay. Unlike traditional survival games, Blitz's unique kits add a strategic advantage to players, thus making every game feel different.

With Hypixel's strong anti-cheat system, there is a level playing ground for everyone. Such a huge player base allows speedy matchmaking and varied competition. Along with the variety of maps, the fast-paced action makes Blitz Survival Games irresistible to anyone who enjoys the game mode.

3) BlocksMC

IP address: blocksmc.com

BlocksMC is a server available to cracked players (Image via Mojang Studios)

BlocksMC is excellent for players seeking a free-to-play alternative to premium Minecraft Hunger Games servers, as players using the cracked version of Minecraft can join here.

The server offers an extensive selection of arenas, each designed to encourage different survival strategies. Whether you prefer hiding in the shadows or going in for aggressive early fights, BlocksMC has a map to suit your playstyle.

The matchmaking system is so effective and allows for quick game starts with lower waiting times. BlocksMC also adds new challenges and game mechanics frequently, making it a perfect alternative for those players who would like to experience some variations to the classic Survival Games experience.

4) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a server with every game mode you could imagine (Image via Mojang Studios)

Advancius Network has a friendly but competitive atmosphere. The Hunger Games mode here is well-balanced, with fair loot distribution, randomized starting conditions, and intense PvP action. The server also frequently hosts community tournaments and leaderboard events, offering players the chance to showcase their abilities and earn in-game rewards.

Advancius Network, as the name states, is a network that hosts a wide variety of game modes. Players can play almost anything their heart desires on this server, making it ideal for players who are looking for one server to call their main.

5) The Golden Armory

IP address: play.thegoldenarmory.net

The Golden Armory is a brilliant server (Image via Mojang Studios)

For those looking for a classic Survival Games experience, The Golden Armory provides an exciting battle-royale-style gameplay. The server features an amalgamation of small and large-scale arenas perfectly suited for various playstyles ranging from quick skirmishes to long survival-based matches.

The development team for the server also continuously updates modified arenas, weapons, and game modes to ensure there is always something new. Besides that, there are regular seasonal events with limited-time features, so players remain engaged throughout the year.

6) Back to School Hunger Games

IP address: 164.152.17.0

Back to School Hunger Games is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Back to School Hunger Games features hundreds of command blocks hidden behind the scenes, doing tons of different things. This unusual environment gives a new perspective to the classic Survival Games format, as it requires players to improvise and be ready for the unexpected.

The server offers multiple loot tables, with rarer items available in hard-to-find chests. If you're a fan of custom items, potions, mobs, and tons of other custom-developed features, this is a fantastic server to join.

7) ShadowXCraft

IP address: shadowxcraft.net

ShadowXCraft is a fun server (Image via Mojang Studios)

ShadowXCraft is a perfect Minecraft Survival Games experience for casual and competitive gamers. Although the server features other game modes, such as Kit-PvP, Factions, and UHC, these do not take away from the main attraction — the Hunger Games.

The server has dedicated anti-cheat measures for fair competition, and the community makes matchmaking quick and easy. Any players who are interested in building their own Survival Games maps can join ShadowXCraft's amazing Minecraft creative server.

8) Emenbee

IP address: mc-em.com

Emenbee is an amazing map (Image via Mojang Studios)

Emenbee makes the experience much faster and more intense than the normal experience, with custom kits and different arenas. Players take one of several starting kits, which dramatically change their playstyle.

With such an active player base and regular updates to the Minecraft server, Emenbee can keep the Hunger Games game mode fresh at all times.

9) PublicMC

IP address: play.publicmc.com

PublicMC is a spectacular Survival Games server (Image via Mojang Studios)

PublicMC is an excellent option for those seeking a Survival Games server that is easy to join and has low latency and balanced gameplay. The server has many maps. Some are open landscapes while others are dense urban environments. Each map requires a different survival strategy.

PublicMC has a friendly and fair environment dedicated to all players, with specially trained staff members. Whether you’re playing a casual match or one of the tournaments they host, this server is simply the best place to experience the Hunger Games aspect of Minecraft.

10) Happy-HG Network

IP address: mc.happy-hg.com

Happy-HG Network is an extremely well-made server (Image via Mojang Studios)

Happy-HG Network is a paradise for mini-games, and the Hunger Games mode is one of the most popular features of this server. This server provides players with a number of specially designed arenas as well as unique game mechanics, which differentiates it from other Survival Games servers.

Community events and special seasonal challenges make this server a fun and dynamic place to be for Hunger Games and Minecraft fans alike.

