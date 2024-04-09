10 best parity features added to Minecraft Bedrock in recent years

There has always had a bit of a divide between Minecraft Java and Bedrock. There are huge differences between them even to this day, including how redstone works and structures generate. However, Mojang seems to be working to narrow this gap in recent updates.

Minecraft Bedrock has seen a ton of parity updates recently, bringing the two versions of the game closer than ever before. Detailed below are 10 of the best of these parity features, either recently officially released or currently in experimental.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 of the best Minecraft Bedrock parity changes recently

1) Better TNT

TNT farms should finally be coming to Bedrock (Image via Shulkercraft/YouTube)

TNT has very recently been changed for the Minecraft 1.21 update. It has been made to work the same as Java Edition's TNT, where any blocks destroyed are dropped as items.

This change makes the construction of the amazing wood, cobblestone, and concrete farms finally possible on Bedrock.

2) Addons are like Java Edition mods

Addons have already brought a ton of cool content to Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Addons are one of the most recent Marketplace releases. They are the closest thing to mods that Minecraft Bedrock has and function in nearly the same way. They can be toggled on and off individually, mixed and matched, and set on a world-by-world basis.

Hopefully, this kicks off a Bedrock modding renaissance, and many of Minecraft's best mods will get ported over as addons.

3) Seeds match

Terrain is thankfully now shared between versions (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest divides between the Bedrock and Java communities was the fact that seeds were totally imcompatable. This means that there were "good" and "bad" versions of the same seed. Thankfully, when Caves & Cliffs updated Minecraft's ore distribution and overhauled terrain generation, it also updated terrain to generate the same between versions.

Minecraft's best structures still generate differently, but the terrain is the same, which makes sharing seeds much easier between versions.

4) 1.5 block crouching

Bedrock players can finally squeeze into Java Edition sized spaces (Image via Mojang)

The ability to fit within a 1.5-block-tall space when crouching is one of the most useful little movement features in all of Java Edition. It makes moving within complex Minecraft farms much easier as players won't need a full two blocks to pass by.

This feature has only very recently been added to Bedrock via Previews. It lets Bedrock players sneak around just as effectively as Java Edition players, especially when combined with the Swift Sneak enchantment exclusive to dangerous ancient cities.

5) Crawling

Bases can realistically be hidden and then accessed via crawling (Image via Mojang)

Crawling is a super useful feature that allows players to enter one-block-tall spaces. This makes mining in tight spaces possible.

Crawling also makes hidden Minecraft survival bases easier to make. Similar to 1.5-block crouching, this feature is very recent.

6) Shield customization

Custom shields are one of the coolest little items (Image via Mojang)

The ability to customize the shield item was an incredible way to show off personality while still using what is essentially a required item to survive.

However, this ability was missing on Bedrock for many years, meaning the most dedicated of PvP players were stuck with plain shields.

7) Hardcore game mode

Hardcore is one of Bedrock's longest requested features (Image via Mojang)

The hardest game mode available in Minecraft is Hardcore. It is a perma-death mode where a player can't respawn, so a single mistake can mean starting over in a new world.

Hardcore has been missing from Bedrock since its release, but it just hit experimental. This means Bedrock players can finally experience this difficult game mode officially.

8) Easy farming

This change makes decorating rustic pumpkin or melon farms with dirt varieties possible (Image via Mojang)

One of the most frustrating features of farming pumpkins and melons to trade in Minecraft villager trading halls was the fact that they were unable to grow on many of the dirt variants. These included podzol, rooted dirt, mud, and muddy mangrove roots.

Thankfully, this has been changed, so farms can now be made aesthetic and functional at the same time.

9) Better boat recipe

Boat are significantly cheaper thanks to this parity change (Image via Mojang)

For much of Minecraft's long update history, boats on Bedrock have required a shovel to craft. This is to represent the boat's paddles, so it makes sense, but it also made boats significantly more expensive.

Thankfully, this has been changed for the most recent upcoming updates and will soon no longer be the case.

10) Recipe unlocking

Recipe unlocking is a great way to help guide progression (Image via Mojang)

Recipe unlocking is a feature where picking up an item will cause the different recipes it's used to cycle by in the corner of the screen.

Until recently, this was completely absent from Bedrock, but its addition helps add a bit of direction and progression to the game.