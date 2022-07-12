10 best path designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft players spend plenty of their time building structures, but connecting them can be just as important. This is especially true when building paths through towns, villages, gardens and more.

Even in Minecraft 1.19, players are still sharing their best pathway designs for others to utilize. At the very least, fellow players can draw inspiration from these paths and incorporate their visuals into a new unique design.

Whatever the case, Minecraft 1.19 has brought along plenty of great designs for builders and decorators to utilize. Below, players can find a few of the top path designs to consider for their next build project.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Ice path, Medieval Pathway and 8 other fantastic path designs for Minecraft 1.19

1) Swamp Path

A swamp path perfect for treading through watery locations (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

Swamps got a bit of attention in Minecraft 1.19 with the addition of the new mangrove swamp biomes. Since they've become more prominent, creating a wood-based path through swamp waters makes for a pleasing design.

This build by TheMythicalSausage uses traditional wooden plank blocks as well as trapdoors for a piecemeal appearance that fits the erratic nature of the swamp. It may not be a bad place to stop and fish either since the swamp water is so close.

2) Nether Path

This sinister pathway fits the Nether perfectly (Image via OneTeam/YouTube)

The Nether is an inhospitable Minecraft dimension, and it can certainly use some sprucing up here and there. One way to do so is through the use of paths to cross large pools of lava or carve a way through the Nether wastes.

This particular path design uses a combination of cobblestone, gravel, blackstone, dead coral, mushrooms and crimson wood blocks. Soul lanterns are also added for lighting emphasis, creating an eerie atmosphere despite the path looking great overall.

3) Harvest Path

This path design is perfect for Overworld farms and plains biomes (Image via Minecraft.net)

Minecraft farms are pleasant places, but they can be made even better with the right path. This particular path incorporates wooden fences, hay bale blocks, sunflowers, leaf blocks and even a small patch of farmland for atmosphere.

Hay bale blocks can certainly take some time to create, but if Minecraft players have extra wheat, they shouldn't be too difficult to craft. If players make a scarecrow or two, this path design would fit perfectly near farmland, a barn or a cattle pasture.

4) Ice Path

This path can help players move more quickly (Image via Mojang)

Ice can be a highly beneficial block in Minecraft for a number of reasons. One of the most prominent is its ability to allow entities to slide across its surface.

With enough momentum built up, players can slide through an ice path at great speeds. This is especially true if they use a boat to do so.

For this path design, Minecraft players can utilize various forms of ice blocks, Nether brick fencing and glowstone blocks for appropriate lighting where necessary.

5) Mushroom Pathway

This particular design employs atypical block types (Image via SheraNom/YouTube)

Mushroom field biomes are slightly rarer than most of their Minecraft counterparts. Because of this and their unique appearances, creating paths for them can be difficult. However, this build by SheraNom pulls it off beautifully.

By combining slabs, stairs, buttons, fencing and mushrooms, the Minecraft content creator formed a rustic but authentic pathway for a mushroom field biome. A few stone buttons complete the design to create the look of loose stones in the walkway.

6) Mossy Dirt Path

This dirt path design fits in nicely in forests or lush caves (Image via mineblr/Tumblr)

Depending on a path's location, a more natural approach is sometimes necessary. This Minecraft path makes tactful use of dirt, packed dirt, podzol, leaf blocks and moss to create an overgrown pathway design.

A path as holistic as this makes for a perfect fit in many biomes, particularly forests, swamps and even lush cave biomes with enough ground cover. Add a few ferns or flowers, and this design can truly stand out without feeling out of place.

7) Medieval Pathway

With a few pieces of cobblestone, players can have an antiquated medieval path (Image via Rocky231/Grabcraft)

Many blocks synergize very well with medieval architecture, particularly when stone blocks are involved. This design evokes that perfectly by combining gravel, cobblestone and mossy cobblestone to create a disjointed medieval footpath.

Adding a few buttons to the pathway creates the appearance of loose stones, and spruce trees and flowers complete the total aesthetic of a rustic and ancient roadway. This pathway would be a great fit to augment a nearby tavern or medieval village.

8) Classical Minecraft Path

Block variety thrives in this multi-stone path (Image via Justodessa/Pinterest)

With the right variety of blocks, players can make a gorgeous path for nearly any setting. This build by Justodessa uses various stone types including stone bricks, chiseled stone bricks, cobblestone, gravel and mossy cobblestone.

Even better, the placement of the blocks allows the flow of a small amount of water to accentuate the path. Add in a few cracked stone brick blocks, and this path will look weathered but sturdy and reliable.

9) Daylight Sensor Path

A path like this is sure to grab some attention (Image via u/CubicPlaysMC/Reddit)

For a path with a little more flair, some players may not need to look any further than this build. Lining the exterior with stone bricks but filling the interior with daylight sensors, this path design lights up at night for a player's convenience.

At the same time, it remains disengaged during the day, creating the appearance of a solar-powered pathway. This design would be an excellent fit in a more modern city or town that utilizes redstone machinery extensively.

10) Granite Brick Pathway

This path design can fit a multitude of structures and biomes (Image via u/ihaveacursedpfp/Reddit)

Employing bricks, standard granite and polished granite, Redditor ihaveacursedpfp created a rustic pathway that fits many locations. This path looks just weathered enough to give off the appearance of age while still looking great in a town, village or simply out in nature.

The path's appeal looks handmade, giving it the ability to blend nicely into nearly any setting it's placed in. As long as players stick close to the path's color scheme, it shouldn't stand out in any major way.

