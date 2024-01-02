Minecraft shaders are a fantastic way to reenvision the game's world from top to bottom. However, certain packs can bring out their best visuals when players are aiming to create builds. Regardless of what kind of structure you are aiming to build, the right shader pack can help it transition from having a decent appearance to one that is sure to command attention.

Whether they're producing incredible lighting effects, offering a new in-game color palette, or simply adding connected texture compatibility, there's no shortage of Minecraft shaders for builders. The best shaders for a particular build might depend on your preferences, but some packs are perfect for a wide range of different creations and themes.

10 of the best Minecraft shaders for builders

1) Solas Shaders

Solas' block lighting can make Minecraft interiors and exteriors look incredible (Image via Septonious/CurseForge)

Complete with volumetric clouds/light/fog, light ray absorption/refraction, and cinematic post-processing, Solas Shaders can make a Minecraft build come alive. Per-block colored lighting allows blocks to resonate with the environment without creating a sizable performance impact, and the pack also integrates PBR (Physically Based Rendering) effects automatically.

Interiors have a pleasant glow from nearby light source blocks, while exteriors will cut an incredible figure in direct sunlight and moonlight alike.

Solas Shaders Download

2) Pastel Shaders

If you need a Minecraft shader with slightly lighter contrast and heightened brightness, Pastel Shaders may be worth looking into. This highly customizable pack includes multiple color palette presets to suit a builder's needs as well as a fairly low performance impact overall.

Although this pack may not suit every build theme out there, lighter blocks will likely benefit the most from using Pastel Shaders, especially if you are incorporating plenty of cherry wood into your creations.

Pastel Shaders Download

3) BSL Shaders

An End City rendered with BSL Shaders (Image via BitsLabLab)

Bright and colorful, yet pretty eerie with the right build, BSL Shaders has become one of the gold standards among the game's community. It is a personal favorite of those who love capturing videos and taking screenshots in Minecraft, which likely can be attributed to its masterful use of real-time shadows, volumetric lighting, ambient occlusion, and other lighting effects.

BSL is highly configurable, and when you get the settings just right, your newly-finished build can transform into a beauty to behold.

BSL Shaders Download

4) CTMPOMFIX Shaders

CTMPOMFIX's Minecraft shaders are perfect for realistic builds (Image via Timetravelbeard/CurseForge)

If you are hunting for the perfect shaders for a realism-focused build, CTMPOMFIX Shaders are tough to pass up. Built for 3D-connected textures and featuring its own texture upscaling algorithms, this pack offers incredible lighting effects (including PBR support) while also making block textures look crisper and more realistic.

The performance impacts of running these shaders will be considerable, but those with the hardware to facilitate them won't be sorry they did.

CTMPOMFIX Shaders Download

5) Insanity Shaders

Insanity Shaders are perfect for fans who make horror builds (Image via ElocinDev/CurseForge)

Although Insanity Shaders won't be ideal for every type of build, they'll certainly live up to their aim of making horror-themed Minecraft creations even creepier than before. Where many packs center on using lighting effects to create dazzling vistas, Insanity drops the gamma and uses its effects to create darkened worlds filled with otherworldly fog and an overall feeling of dread.

Suffice it to say that if fans are using Insanity Shaders, they'll want to keep their torches handy. This goes double in the Nether and the End, where the darkness is almost all-encompassing.

Insanity Shaders Download

6) RedHat Shaders

RedHat Shaders hit an excellent blend between realism in fantasy within Minecraft (Image via Mlgimposter/CurseForge)

Featuring color shifting based on the time of day, 2D or 3D god rays based on player preferences, and a ton of cinematic-styled effects, RedHat Shaders create an excellent mix of realism and fantasy for a Minecraft build. RedHat forms an incredibly satisfying set of lighting capabilities that alter their color palettes to form breathtaking sunsets and vibrant daytime vistas.

Although there will be some performance considerations with this pack, it possesses a high degree of customization, so you should be able to optimize things as you see fit.

RedHat Shaders Download

7) Cinematic Color Correction

Cinematic Color Correction makes small but significant changes to Minecraft's color palette (Image via Bestsoft100/Modrinth)

Sometimes, builders don't want to use a ton of crazy effects for their builds but just tweak them a bit instead. Cinematic Color Correction is a pack that does so perfectly by altering the default in-game color palette slightly to make both warm and cool colors pop a bit more compared to the vanilla game. This pack also provides bloom, although it can be disabled if you notice FPS issues in Minecraft.

This is a minimal shader pack when all things are considered, but sometimes you don't need drastic changes to bring out the most in your builds.

Cinematic Color Correction Download

8) Complementary Shaders - Reimagined

Along with BSL, Complementary Shaders have risen to the top of the community's shader favorites. This isn't just because they offer some of the best lighting effects available but also because of their immense amount of customization options. Several shader packs even got their start as Complementary Shader edits, and the Reimagined variant may be one of the best in recent years.

Complete with custom effects for nearly every block in the game and high-end optimization, Complementary Reimagined sets the bar for what in-game Minecraft shaders can accomplish.

Complementary Shaders - Reimagined Download

9) Rethinking Voxels

Rethinking Voxels offers an entirely new way to view the game (Image via Gri573/Modrinth)

Through the art of pixel-perfect shadows, volumetric block lighting, custom block intersections, and plenty of PBR support, Rethinking Voxels has grown beyond its early days as a Complementary Shaders edit. These Minecraft shaders create some of the most stark and incredible differences in lighting and shadow available in the community today, with only a modest performance impact in many cases.

This isn't to say that Rethinking Voxels will run on all platforms perfectly, but given the incredible visuals these shaders produce, it's surprising they aren't more resource-intensive.

Rethinking Voxels Download

10) Kappa Shaders

Aiming for realism without taking away the original charm of Minecraft's visuals, Kappa Shaders uses several great effects for graphical fidelity. This includes soft dynamic shadows, path tracing, anti-aliasing and texture upscaling, and randomized weather factors that cause changes in the volumetric clouds and fog.

Although these effects undoubtedly improve the quality of the game's blocks, lighting, and color, it doesn't dive into the realism realm headfirst. Kappa Shaders keeps Minecraft feeling like itself but with a very impressive new coat of paint.

Kappa Shaders Download