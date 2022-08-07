10 best village seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Every Minecraft world has its own identity, which comes in the form of a string of numbers or alphabets called a seed. Each seed is randomized, which is why every newly generated world in the game is randomly and procedurally generated.

Each seed gives players the chance to explore and establish their foothold in a brand new world, and also allows them to share their seeds with the rest of the community.

These are especially useful for speedrunners as they can detect compatible speedrunning seeds, try them out, and share them with the community. This article will list ten of the best world seeds in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

10 remarkable seeds that Minecraft players need to try out

10) Forest village and jungle temple (170075148)

The "Forest village and jungle temple" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player between a forest and jungle biome. A small village can be found right at spawn, starting its generation in the forest biome and stretching into the jungle. Another great feature of this seed is the jungle temple that lies right beside the village.

These features guarantee a decent chunk of valuable loot as well as shelter for the player. Finally, players can find a lava pool right beside the village, which can be used to build a nether portal.

9) Desert Village (109775240917156068)

The "desert village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a desert biome, right beside a blacksmith village house. The villager’s chest contains an iron armor set and a few blocks of obsidian.

Other structures in the small desert village include two farms and towers, with the location being near a beach. Additionally, players can find a cave, few blocks away from the spawning area.

8) Coastal Village (3096224743900660)

The "Coastal Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed spawns the player in a plains biome near a large lake. If players look around, they’ll notice a medium-sized coastal village, not far from spawn. This village contains a blacksmith house as well as two farms. A lava pool can be found a few hundred blocks away from the village, allowing for the construction of a nether portal.

7) Island Abandoned Village (8097472130012152032)

The "Island Abandoned Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a small island. Just like the last entry on this list, this seed contains a village close to spawn. However, this village in this seed has turned into an abandoned village, with zombie villagers roaming around and cobwebs everywhere.

Players can try to capture one of the zombie villagers, attempting to cure them. This will give them huge benefits while trading later on. Another great aspect of the island is the abstract terrain, which showcases itself in the form of crooked rock faces and bridges running above and around the village.

6) Igloo in Village (10414574138922142)

Igloos can be rare (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player near a large frozen ocean. Some ice spikes can also be seen close to the spawning area. A small snowy village can be seen at the edge of a hill, right by spawn. What makes this village interesting is the fact that an igloo is located within it. Additionally, players can find a skeleton spawner below the village.

5) Desert Temple in Village (143270763145781948)

The "Desert temple in Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a desert biome with some hilly sand columns around it. A small desert village can be found near spawn. Players can find a well and three farms in the village. However, one of the best features of the village is that a desert temple spawns inside it. Finally, players can find a ruined portal next to the village.

4) Ruined Portal in Village (3758392)

The "Ruined Portal in Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

Speaking of ruined portals, this seed has a village that is generated with a ruined portal in the middle. The village in this seed spawns near an ocean, with pathways leading into the water itself.

It is located in a plains biome and has tons of trees and mountains nearby. The loot from the portal chest includes a golden apple, a clock, and a bunch of golden tools.

3) Windswept terrain and Village (-5927018584596277124)

The "Windswept terrain and Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a small island in the middle of the ocean. The island consists of a patch of land big enough to hold the only structure on its surface: a desert village. Aside from the village covering the entire island, players will also notice a gigantic mountain on its narrow side. This is a result of the terrain being “windswept”.

2) Four Villages (4956636)

One of the four savanna villages in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a mini-island within a small savanna biome. Surrounded by water, the biome looks like it is devoid of any resources at first glance.

However, players will soon notice that the area surrounding the initial island contains not one or two, but four villages. This gives players tons of opportunities to loot, take shelter, trade, enchant, and more.

1) Woodland Mansion and Village (-8901364663452148475)

The "Woodland Mansion and Village" seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player next to a woodland mansion. As players might have guessed, a taiga village can be found adjacent to the mansion. The village sits in a thick taiga forest which is succeeded by a dark forest.

A building from the village sits against the side of the mansion, while another sits inside the mansion. Also, one of the farms in the village is located inside a cave entrance, while another is located inside the mansion itself.

