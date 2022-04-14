10 commands a Minecraft beginner should know

Minecraft possesses an extensive array of commands that players can utilize to reach a large variety of results, some helpful, some harmful, and many in between.

For newer players, commands can be a big help to learn the nuances of Minecraft itself. It can help players out in a pinch when they really need it, and beginners tend to put themselves in compromising positions more often than those who have played for years. Once new players enable cheats, there are several commands they should try out, which could be very useful in future endeavors.

10 excellent Minecraft commands for beginners

10) /difficulty

Players can make the game easier or more difficult with one command (Image via Mojang)

For new Minecraft players, it can be tricky to figure out which difficulty fits them best. Playing on Peaceful is nice, but there's no real danger. Meanwhile, Hard is obviously quite difficult, and there are Easy and Normal modes to consider as well.

However, by using the /difficulty command, such as "/difficulty Easy," players can change the game's difficulty on the fly. If things get too overwhelming for a new player, it may not hurt to tone things down a little bit.

9) /experience

/Experience can give players extra XP for enchantments (Image via Mojang)

Experience is a vital resource in Minecraft, especially when it comes to enchanting gear. Without XP, players cannot apply enchantments to their tools, weapons, and armor. Even with a few experience levels, players won't be able to enchant their gear with the more powerful effects available.

However, by using the /experience or /xp command, players can add or subtract experience to their character. With enough XP levels, players can enchant to their heart's content (as long as they've got the lapis lazuli to handle the enchantments).

8) /Gamemode

Players can utilize this command to change the active game mode (Image via Mojang)

Survival Mode is the standard for most Minecraft players, but sometimes players should change things up. Fortunately, there's the /gamemode command that allows players to switch to Creative or Adventure Mode.

Creative Mode can provide players with access to almost all of the game's blocks and items. Adventure Mode is a different story entirely, prohibiting players from breaking or placing blocks and setting them up specifically for exploration. Players can even be set to spectator mode to just fly about and view the world.

7) /give

/Give provides players with a given item or block (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, a Minecraft player just needs a specific item, which is why the /give command is so useful. This command allows players to give themselves (or other players, or everyone in a given world) a specific item or block. It includes blocks that players couldn't normally access in Creative Mode, such as command blocks or mob spawners. When a new player struggles to find a particular item, the /give command can really help them out.

6) /Kill

/Kill does exactly what one expects; it kills a given entity (Image via OMGCraft/Youtube)

If Minecraft players are having a rough time with hostile mobs, or they simply want one mob out of the way, the /kill command is incredibly useful.

The command does exactly what it sounds like. It kills a given entity, be it a mob or an unsavory player. Some may want to exercise caution with this command as it can cause more problems than it solves at times, but it can certainly help new players stay safe when dealing with several hostile mobs.

5) /locate and /locatebiome

The locate commands can allow players to find structures or biomes (Image via UltraUnit17/Youtube)

Part of Minecraft's fun is exploring its vast biomes and generated structures. Whether it's checking out shipwrecks and strongholds or walking through badlands or swamps, players always have something to investigate in a world. However, some structures and biomes are tough to find, and it doesn't hurt to have a little help.

Fortunately, the /locate and /locatebiome commands allow players to receive the coordinates of the closest structure or biome of choice. Are you wondering where to find a ruined portal or a taiga biome? Look no further than these commands.

4) /time

It's possible to change time instantly with the /time command (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes Minecraft players don't want to wait until dawn and don't have a bed available. With sunlight comes some semblance of safety, as many hostile mobs catch on fire during the day when exposed to sunlight, making daytime preferable for new players over the night.

With the /time command, players can instantaneously change the current time of a world to whatever time they choose, such as "/time set day" or "/time set night" and more. For new Minecraft players that are trying to avoid ending up on the wrong end of a zombie or skeleton, this command can be very helpful.

3) /Weather

Players may not be keen on having their world rain at a particular time, which is why /weather is useful (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Minecraft's shifting weather can sometimes be a little inconvenient. When players want rain, they get sun. If they want a clear sunny day, they can end up with rain. Regardless of why a player needs a particular weather situation, there's, fortunately, a very easy fix.

By using the /weather command, players can set the weather to their liking. Do you need a thunderstorm to use a particular trident enchantment or test out your lightning rods? This command can handle that and much more.

2) /enchant

Players can place quick enchantments on their gear with this command (Image via Mojang)

Enchantments are a massive boon for Minecraft players, especially beginners who can use all the help they can get. If players don't have enough experience or lapis lazuli (or if they don't have an enchanting table/anvil), the /enchant command can take care of business with no resources needed.

Simply by using the command, Minecraft players can apply an enchantment to any applicable piece of gear. Do you want Efficiency on your pickaxe or Sharpness on your sword? With the /enchant command, it's easy to take care of.

1) /teleport and /tp

/Tp is the fastest means of travel for players in the game (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the first commands many Minecraft players learn, and it's still one of the most useful to remember. /Teleport and /tp both perform the same function to teleport players to a given location.

Players can teleport to any given set of coordinates, regardless of what they are. They should be careful, as sometimes teleporting to the wrong coordinates can end up leaving a player dying in the void or suffocating within a block, which no new Minecraft player would want to experience.

Edited by Shaheen Banu