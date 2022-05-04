10 cool skins for your Minecraft avatar (2022)

There are few better ways for Minecraft players to show their personality than customizing their skin, and there are virtually infinite choices to choose from, thanks to the community's efforts.

When looking through the seemingly endless assortment of skins available for Minecraft players online, it can be tough to find one that truly fits them. Players worldwide have created a few great skins, and it never hurts to check out some of the more interesting options this year.

Interesting Minecraft skins worth looking into in 2022

10) Herobrine

The urban legend character lives. At least in this skin (Image via NameMC)

Long discussed in the Minecraft community as a spooky urban legend, Herobrine has been rumored repeatedly as a hidden hostile mob within the game. Players have created various maps, including the character, and this skin allows them to take the form of the dreaded character themselves. The character's spooky white eyes and smirk can be unsettling, even for players who have seen it before.

9) Robocop

Encase yourself in the armor of Detroit's futuristic law enforcer with this skin (Image via NameMC)

Though it may not make much sense to younger Minecraft players, this skin is a great pick for lovers of 80s action and sci-fi movies.

RoboCop is a film following the exploits of Detroit police officer Alex Murphy, who was killed in the line of duty and reconstructed by the corporation Omni Consumer Products as "the future of law enforcement." He's fully sheathed in highly durable armor, equipped with wrist rockets and his Auto-9 machine pistol, and patrols the streets of his city, busting up criminals according to his program directives.

Players who love a good action movie can don this skin and keep their world safe from intruders.

8) Oscar of Astora

This ill-fated Dark Souls character makes for a great medieval skin (Image via NameMC)

Fans of the Dark Souls franchise should immediately recognize this skin as it's the same gear worn by both players who begin as a knight but also the attire of Oscar of Astora, the first NPC players meet in the first Dark Souls game.

Sadly, Oscar is left to die in the Northern Undead Asylum but not before he bestows players with the precious Estus Flask, which allows them to heal their wounds. Now, Minecraft players can give Oscar a second chance at life by using his skin on their avatar while they adventure.

7) Garen

Fly the standard of Demacia by becoming League of Legends' Garen (Image via NameMC)

One of League of Legends' original champions, Minecraft players can now take on the role of Garen, the powerful warrior of Demacia with this skin. It won't let players spin around at intense speeds, shouting as they decimate mobs, but it still looks great, and League of Legends fans, in particular, might get a kick out of this skin.

This won't be for everybody, but even Minecraft players who have never played a game of League might appreciate this character's ornate armor.

6) Axolotl Girl

Axolotls are beloved in Minecraft, and now players can take on their appearance in a themed outfit (Image via Fearlicia/NameMC)

Axolotls are one of the more popular additions to Minecraft in recent years, and many players have added the mob's aesthetic into their skin.

This skin by Fearlicia on NameMC is a great example. It retains a human-looking appearance while still incorporating the look of pink axolotls into the clothing and hair color choice. Sadly, this skin doesn't bestow players with any axolotl-like benefits, but it's a pleasant pastel skin for players who may want a softer touch to their avatar.

5) Troll Face

Players using this skin might just have a little bit of a mischievous streak (Image via NameMC)

Emerging from meme comics long since past, the Minecraft community simply couldn't resist adding a troll face skin to the roster of skins available for download. At the very least, this troll has a nice suit, which is something positive.

Players who like to play pranks or troll their friends can definitely use this skin if they'd like to broadcast to others that they might just be up to something. Keep your TNT and other destructive tools and blocks away from those wearing this skin. You never know what plans they have for them.

4) Dallas

The Payday Gang's fearless leader can now come playable in Minecraft form (Image via NameMC)

Payday 2 has proven to be one of the most enduring co-op first-person shooter games in the industry, and of course, Minecraft players had to bring the bank-robbing Payday Gang into Minecraft as well.

With this skin, players can don the American Flag mask of Dallas, the gang's leader and mastermind. It may not help you rob any banks, but it's a very unique appearance for any player to enjoy, even if they've never played the Payday series.

3) The Dark Knight Returns Batman

This heavily-armored Batman skin can inspire fear in the scum and villainy of Gotham (Image via NameMC)

Originally conceived by comic book writer Frank Miller and brought to life on the big screen by Ben Affleck in Batman vs. Superman and Justice League, this skin is perfect for fans of Batman or DC Comics in general.

Sporting a high amount of armor built to take damage from the blows of Superman, this Minecraft skin might not add any protection to players, but it looks great, especially with the glowing blue light effect of the eyes.

2) Captain Falcon

The Blue Falcon's pilot is ready to race with this skin (Image via NameMC)

Emerging first in the hit Nintendo title F-Zero before becoming one of the most beloved characters in the Super Smash Bros. series, Captain Falcon is over the top and has a need for speed on top of it all.

Complete with his iconic visor and falcon-crested helmet, this skin is great for Nintendo, F-Zero, and Smash Bros. fans but can also appeal to the wider Minecraft player base. Some players may not quite get the reference, but Captain Falcon's popularity has remained for a reason.

1) leAdmin

This skin melds a standard-looking skin with a very interesting monitor headpiece (Image via leAdmin/NameMC)

Part man, part CRT television, this is truly one of the more intriguing skins to have been posted online, even if it's multiple years old. Even in 2022, this skin looks great and has a very unique appearance, sure to catch more than a few eyes in a crowded Minecraft server or even when playing in a LAN game with friends.

The color bars of the monitor head are an excellent nostalgic touch, evoking a time well before flatscreen and LCD TVs. It may not be as colorful to some players' liking, but there's no doubt this skin had a ton of love and effort poured into it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

