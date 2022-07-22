10 most creative build ideas for Minecraft 1.19 update

Players are offered new ways to build and create with every Minecraft update. The community never disappoints as it creates incredible builds almost every day.

Minecraft players are constantly sharing their creations with their friends and fellow players. This, in turn, inspires more than a few players to create their own unique builds and share them.

The Wild Update has provided players with plenty of content to enjoy and continue their construction pursuits.

Below, players can find a list of some of the most creative builds the community has created since version 1.19 was released.

Technoblade Memorial, Bloodborne Clocktower and 8 other awesome player builds constructed in Minecraft 1.19

1) Frog House

Living in a frog-shaped home is certainly an intriguing prospect (Image via u/MarchiWORX_YT/Reddit)

Frogs were introduced as new mobs in Minecraft 1.19. They are natives of mangrove swamp biomes.

Builder MarchiWORX created a very appealing frog-shaped home on YouTube. It might seem a bit strange to live inside the body of a massive frog, but the nice wraparound window facing the front of the structure is quite pleasant.

Players may get used to living in this unique home after a little time spent with its elaborately-constructed interior.

2) Shattered Mountain

This massive terrain would make a perfect place for a base building project (Image u/3exu/Reddit)

Recent popular builds have focused on Minecraft's terrain-building challenge. The community has created some truly impressive landscapes, such as this build by Redditor 3exu.

The shattered mountain concept looks both otherworldly and awe-inspiring. If players recreate it, it would make for an excellent site for a new base or even a massive castle.

Surely, this location would be easily defensible from Minecraft's many undesirable enemies.

3) Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring"

One of the most recognizable classical art pieces recreated in Minecraft (Image via u/EquyNoxious/Reddit)

Every so often, Minecraft players create a work of pixel perfection. This is the case here, as Redditor EquyNoxious recreated one of Johannes Vermeer's most well-known classical artworks, "The Girl With the Pearl Earring."

The painting is constructed in an almost perfect likeness. Even the background is made of various dark blocks to adequately form the likeness of the painting's shadows. They operate in a gradient style to emulate real-world shadows.

4) Bloodborne Clocktower

One of Yarnham's many clocktowers remade in Minecraft (Image via u/Parking_Price6980/Reddit)

From Software's Bloodborne is one of the highest-rated action RPG games in recent memory. It's well known for its gothic and Lovecraftian aesthetics, with the city of Yarnham resembling a Victorian city in disarray due to the actions of the beasts that roam it.

Reddit builder Parking_Price6980 lovingly remade one of the city's many clocktowers using a huge bevy of stone blocks. This build will take quite some time to complete regardless of what game mode players may be playing in.

5) Town Streets

This town street is magnificently detailed (Image via u/TheGimmickyMC/Reddit)

Many Minecraft players have formed their own cities and towns, and this build by TheGimmickyMC is another perfect example. It may not be a mega build like many cities, but it makes up for it in detail.

Almost every block of this town's street is remarkably detailed. Players can even find powerlines between the buildings, creating an illusion of form as well as function.

6) Mesa Temple

Mojang may want to take a few notes as to what a mesa temple might look like (Image via u/Waspycraft11/Reddit)

Badlands biomes are known to generate many abandoned mineshafts in Minecraft. However, builder Waspycraft11 envisioned what a temple on a large mesa might look like.

Partially made with the game's new mud blocks, this mega build is gorgeous and would be perfect to explore as a generated structure. If Mojang plans to make new generated structures for badlands biomes, they might want to take a few hints from this build.

7) Japanese Village

This village would be a very interesting place to live (Image via u/Junopii/Reddit)

Japanese architecture is very popular among Minecraft builders. This design by Junopii is particularly interesting as it is placed on a massive mountain spire.

The entire town itself is wrapped around the peak of the spire, creating a condensed and visually pleasing appearance. Players living in this village may want to be careful though, as one bad step on one of the town's accompanying rope bridges can lead to a long fall down to the ground.

8) Dragon

This massive dragon would strike fear into plenty of enemies (Image via u/Junopii/Reddit)

Another Eastern-inspired build by Junopii, this creation takes the likeness of a massive dragon.

The scales of the beast are detailed, and its spines are a magnificent pink coloration. Its color scheme is unconventional and very pleasing to the eye.

This undoubtedly took a considerable amount of time to build, but nobody can argue with the final result. A mega build like this is truly awe-inspiring, to say the very least.

9) Technoblade Memorial

This build is a testament to Technoblade's memory throughout the Minecraft community (Image via u/SkylineSawyer/Reddit)

After the tragic passing of content creator Technoblade to cancer, the Minecraft community has outpoured tons of memorials in his memory. This is only one such example. It is a massive mega statue built by SkylineSawyer.

The body of the statue is constructed with countless stone blocks, using diamonds for the sword and gold for the iconic crown. It's a loving testament to Technoblade's enduring popularity as one of the most adored creators in the game's history.

10) Mega Nether Portal

A render of this magnificent Nether portal build (Image via u/ThaMango/Reddit)

Nether portals can be some of the most visually appealing builds in the game. This build exemplifies this perfectly as it takes the shape of a massive central portal with accompanying portals surrounding it.

The mega portal itself is also embedded in a nearby cliff face. Floating islands surround the portal, giving it a truly otherworldly feeling.

A build this imposing makes entering the Nether feel like an interdimensional experience.

