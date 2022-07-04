10 trendy and easy houses to build in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is a game of creativity, and this has led to some truly incredible builds.

While some players opt for massive mansions or sprawling castles, others keep things simple but visually appealing.

Much like their larger counterparts, smaller Minecraft homes can be appealing and well-built. Most of these homes also don't require much in the way of materials, thanks to their relatively small size. Furthermore, players in Survival Mode can always swap out certain blocks for others if the need or desire arises.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some trendy home builds that shouldn't be too tricky to construct.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage here unless otherwise stated.

Modern Beach House, Tudor House and 8 other great home builds that can be constructed easily in Minecraft 1.19

1) Basic Square Home

This home is trendy but is made of traditional materials (Image via RainbowGamerPE/YouTube)

This build by RainbowGamerPE is a great start for players who want a modern look without reaching for rare materials.

Comprised almost entirely of wood planks, wood fencing and cobblestone, this house can be built quickly and easily.

The interior is another story when it comes to decorations, but there's no rule that says players have to decorate their interior exactly like the original build's creators.

2) 5x5 Starter Home

A home this compact should take no time at all to complete (Image via HALNY/YouTube)

This home is a great pick for a Minecraft build that's compact and has excellent form. With 5x5 block dimensions, it isn't exactly the roomiest build, but players can create it quickly within their first few days in Survival Mode.

The build also doesn't take up much space, fitting nicely in a town or village. It can even be expanded upon at a later date.

The upstairs segment houses a player's sleeping quarters, while the ground floor provides crafting blocks and storage as needed.

3) Modern Stilt House

This home utilizes stilts to keep its base floor above the ground (Image via Greg Builds/YouTube)

Although common in swamp biomes and watery locations, stilt houses are popular in other areas as well.

This home by Greg Builds utilizes banded cobblestone and wood log stilts. The house's construction itself has a fairly intriguing oblong shape, but it provides more than enough room for players to place everything they need.

This house may seem like it's difficult to construct, but the real challenge comes from the intricate detailing on its exterior. Players can simply build this house and then take their time to detail it at their own pace.

4) Boat House

Stay safe on the water with this aquatic house (Image via Nexy/YouTube)

This build allows players to live in a small boat, keeping them safe from a majority of hostile mobs. Granted, building this can be tricky while floating in water, but the results certainly speak for themselves.

The only real hostile mobs that players will need to worry about are the Drowned, but they can be easily dispatched in most circumstances.

5) Survival Igloo

Improve on the base igloo design with this home (Image via Executivetree/Instagram)

Minecraft generates igloos across colder biomes, but they leave a lot to be desired. These igloos are quite small, and aside from some having hidden cellars, there isn't much to them.

However, this home by Executivetree keeps the basic premise of an in-game igloo while improving on it. Players can find all their survival accommodations inside, including an enchanting area.

It's also possible to fish in a small retaining pond outside, ensuring players don't run out of food easily as long as they have a fishing rod available.

6) Tudor House

This home is antiquated but still looks magnificent (Image via ClaireL593/Instagram)

Tudor homes are unmistakeable from other houses due to their high-arching architectural style. This example from Instagram primarily uses simple materials like wood planks, wood logs, wool or concrete and polished granite.

Much of your time will be dedicated to the roofing, but with good reference, players should have few issues constructing this cozy and beautiful house. Add in a few outdoor decorations, and this Tudor home will really come together.

7) Modern-Ish Wood House

This house blends accessible materials and a sleek design (Image via ChaosGuardian/Minecraft Forum)

With the right block variety in Minecraft, players can achieve much more with much less. This build is emblematic of that idea, combining cobblestone and spruce wood beautifully. The double-roof design is quite modern without needing extensive architectural knowledge.

The creator even added a few leaf blocks for hedges. It may not seem particularly large, but this house is much roomier than one might expect.

8) Mushroom House

A mushroom house makes for a particularly quirky build (Image via DaphneElaine/YouTube)

Mushroom blocks may not be particularly durable in Minecraft, but they look great when used correctly.

This build utilizes basic building blocks like wooden logs and is quite small at its base. However, by heading upwards, players can find a nice living space within the red mushroom block roof.

This house would be a perfect fit in a mushroom field biome, where its materials can be gathered with haste.

9) Modern Beach House

This seaside house is perfect for a survival island scenario (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

Survival islands, or islands in general, can be somewhat challenging areas to build on in Minecraft. However, this build can make life on an island a little easier without too much fanfare when it comes to materials.

The modern design is upheld primarily with concrete, and the rest of the home is made out of simple spruce wood planks with oak doors. Its small size allows players to construct it quickly while still creating a beautiful island home to be proud of.

10) Lush Cave Starter House

A home in a lush cave biome is quite unorthodox (Image via Minecraft Architect/YouTube)

Sometimes, when it comes to building a trendy Minecraft home, the house itself isn't always important. In some situations, placing the house in a particular location is what truly sets it apart.

A perfect example is this build by Minecraft Architect, which places a cozy starter home in a lush cave biome. The greenery and hanging glow berries make this build shine.

The house itself is well-constructed and features multiple block types to keep it varied. Its interior also ensures that Minecraft players stay safe and have what they need as they venture within the cave system.

