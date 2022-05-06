7 cool Minecraft houses: Ideas for your next build

Making a house in Minecraft is a survival essential in most situations, but there's a difference between making a house and making a home.

Longtime Minecraft players have likely built more than a few homes in their time, but there's always the next build to consider. With that in mind, there are a ton of great designs and design philosophies out there, thanks to the creativity of the game's community.

Even if players don't use the entire design, there's nothing wrong with incorporating certain factors into their future build.

Great Minecraft home designs worth looking into for inspiration

7) Oval Crop House

This home is unique but also provides plenty of functionality (Image via Mojang)

One of the more intriguing designs a Minecraft player might see, this home is in an interesting oval-style shape with access to its rooftop, which sports a crop farm. Inside, players can find all the necessities they might need, including crafting stations and an enchanting table, while still offering a great view of the surrounding landscape thanks to its wide windows on either side of the house.

It may not be conventional, but this build incorporates many out-of-the-box designs that players may not normally enact.

6) Below-Ground House

A home underground, but not too far underground, is an interesting design choice (Image via Folli/YouTube)

While many Minecraft players have built houses or bases deep underground, this design keeps the construction only shallowly below ground level. The physical framing and walls of the house begin at ground level and work their way down, providing gates as entrances where players can walk down into the center of their home.

To keep things bright, players can enjoy a large glass pane ceiling that allows plenty of sunlight in, while houses deep underground would typically have to rely on other sources of light such as lanterns or torches.

5) Mountainside Mansion

Mountains can be tough to build on, but this house is visually stunning built into one (Image via Mojang)

There are no two ways about it. Building a mountain home in Minecraft, especially in Survival Mode, can be a challenging endeavor. However, when done well, there are few homes that look as impressive.

Players will need to take a mountainside build slow, as one bad step can lead to them taking a very deadly fall, but the end result is certainly worth it. It's not always necessary to build an entire mansion on or inside a mountain, but even a small home can thrive in a mountain biome with enough creativity.

4) Stilt House in Water

Instead of a house by the water, why not a house on the water? (Image via Mojang)

Whether Minecraft players are building it in a swamp, a lake, or on the vast ocean, creating a house built on the water itself is an interesting prospect.

By placing a central deck on stilts with the house atop it, the home can rest among the tides of the sea or the gentle waters of a river or lake. Granted, players may want to keep a boat nearby to find their way back to the mainland, but otherwise, a house on the water is a wonderful and unconventional idea.

It's not unheard of to build a Minecraft house on the water, but this particular design keeps the mainland feel while resting above bodies of water.

3) Minimalist River House

Taking a page from the stilt house, this design brings a modern mansion feeling to a water-bound house (Image via Mojang)

Continuing with the water home motif, this Minecraft build is a more modern take on a home resting on bodies of water.

Made primarily of white concrete and stone, this pleasingly aesthetic house appears similar to modern mansion designs but is condensed and finds itself among nature as it rests on the gentle river waters. Well-spaced steps allow players to walk to and from the house, ensuring they won't need to rely on a boat to travel out to their home.

The open-ended design is also very pleasing, foregoing windows in favor of simply being able to view the landscape from openings in the walls.

2) Miniature House

This design is about as small as a functional Minecraft house can get (Image via Confuz/YouTube)

Although many home builds in Minecraft focus on grandeur and incredible size, this design is the exact opposite. Favoring functionality over form, this house can be an ideal quick build to keep players safe when in unfavorable situations, such as being stuck in the dark with hostile mobs roaming about.

Made of nothing more than a few slabs, a door, a few well-placed trapdoor, and some glass blocks, this small modular house can be built in seconds. Amenities such as lanterns, beds, and chests ensure that Minecraft players can still use the house as they would a larger home before heading back out in the world.

1) Abandoned Island House

A decrepit island hideaway is certainly an interesting home design angle (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of Minecraft houses aim to be opulent and gorgeous, but this build takes a very eerie and foreboding approach. Residing in the ocean on an incredibly small chain of islands, an overgrown tower of a home reaches into the sky.

This place looks like it's falling apart, overgrown with vegetation, and appears to have a ramshackle composition due to its contrasting block types in the build. For Minecraft players who want to live in a home with a haunting quality, this build can be a great inspiration.

