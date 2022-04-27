10 best Minecraft house designs for mountains

Minecraft 1.18 expanded the ability of mountains to generate, creating huge chains with sky-reaching peaks, and these locations can be a great place to build a new home.

When it comes to building Minecraft houses on mountains, players have many options at play. Whatever players decide to do, there are some truly great options for home designs when it comes to building in Minecraft 1.18's extravagant new mountain ranges.

Amazing Minecraft home designs for mountain building

10) Modern Mountain Home

This home build takes the modern mansion idea and places it in a mountainous context (Image via Marcus Yu/Mapcraft.me)

Modern mansions can be one of the most visually appealing house builds in Minecraft, and they can even be built on mountain ranges. Typically, players may want to construct these houses on some form of a platform since modern mansions can look a bit odd just sitting on top of a mountain due to the clash in geometry.

Regardless, with some concrete or quartz, some nice dark oak or price wood, and plenty of glass panels, players can have a house that looks like it's worth millions, all while overlooking a beautiful mountain range.

9) Internal Mountain House

Building a house inside a mountain can look just as great as an external one (Image via Imgur)

It's one thing to build a home on top of a mountain, but making the interior of the mountain can make for a great house too. It'll take some significant mining and likely plenty of glass panes to make the house stand out, but nothing looks quite as interesting as an entire mountain range formed into a house for a player or a group of players.

This is instantly noticeable at a distance, showing others one's creativity and willingness to think outside the box. Before Minecraft 1.18, mountain houses simply couldn't match builds like these.

8) Stilt House

Stilt houses are discrete yet appealing (Image via @6tenstudio1/Twitter)

A great-looking house built often into the slopes of mountain biomes, stilt houses can be multi-tiered and fairly integrated into the side of the mountain. These builds can keep the exterior very mild while sporting a very impressive interior, or even vice versa.

The elevated design of a stilt house gives off the aesthetic of a place that has stood the test of time along with the mountain and the natural world surrounding it. Stilt houses are well-blended with their environment and peaceful, which is exactly what some players are looking for.

7) Mountain Peak House

A peak house can overlook some truly breathtaking views (Image via Alisparrowxx/Minecraft Forum)

Sometimes, players in Minecraft simply want to be on top. Building a house on the peak of a mountain range can cause some extended travel times, but they can look great while also providing an excellent view of the landscape beneath the mountain range.

Whether the mountain peak is overlooking a forest or even the ocean's vastness, there's something very visually pleasing about watching a sunset from a mountain peak and then heading to bed to start a new day.

6) Modular Mountain House

Modular houses like these can be built anywhere on a mountain (Image via u/Minetectural/Reddit)

Requiring little resources and not much time to build, modular mountain homes don't need much space and can be built on many parts of a mountain. They may not be the most spacious locations, but Minecraft players can always expand deeper into the mountain itself, depending on where the house was built. Plus, some players don't need much space as long as they have their essentials in place.

For many, a modular mountain house like this is a home away from home, so players may not be spending an extended time there.

5) Cliff Observatory

A small cliffside house can make for great views when built with plenty of windows (Image via Tdeweyer/Instructables)

For some Minecraft players, less is more. Finding a nice cliffside can make for a building site for a small observatory. Featuring the bare essentials, plenty of windows, and a nice balcony overlooking the cliff face, these houses are minimal and great for beginners.

They don't require a large number of resources, and they can make for a great defensive position in the event the need arises. Minecraft players can also expand the small observatory into a larger build if they'd like, though there's really no hurry.

4) Viking Lodge

This build is most certainly a blast from the Icelandic past (Image via Botcraft)

A few builds accomplish beautiful vertical appearances like a viking-style longhouse or lodge. These builds look even better on a rocky mountain or shoreline.

Keeping a viking lodge on a rocky slope leading down to the ocean is a natural fit, and players can head down to their dock and hit the high seas with their boat at their leisure. Granted, players won't be raiding villages in their longship in vanilla Minecraft, but ancient Icelandic architecture is gorgeous to behold.

3) Mountain Castle

Mountain castles require many resources but are unforgettable in their appearance (Image via Mojang)

It'll take plenty of stone blocks, but nothing is quite as impressive in Minecraft as a medieval castle built into a mountain, regardless of whether it's encompassing the peak or built into the slopes.

Castles are some of the most iconic builds in the game as they showcase Minecraft players' creativity in their own unique way, depending on the materials used and the aesthetic form it takes. Regardless, it won't be easy to build in Survival Mode, but a mountain castle is a perfect isolated hideaway for those who appreciate a little privacy.

2) Cozy Mountain Cottage

Mountain cottages can look cozy and appealing without being massive or flashy (Image via GodessOfCrows/YouTube)

An ideal blend of visually appealing and being modest to build, a mountain cottage is comfortable both on the peaks and the slopes of a mountain.

With plenty of greenery surrounding it, Minecraft players can reside in a beautiful home that truly becomes part of the mountain aesthetically without standing out like a mansion or castle would. It does what it needs to do, looks great, and is excellent for both short and long-term use. Also, there are very few downsides to a mountain cottage.

1) Winter Mansion

Winter mansions fit perfectly with snowy mountain peaks (Image via ToxicKailey/YouTube)

Perfect for both winter getaways and permanent housing in Minecraft, this winter mansion build evokes the comfort of a cozy lodge while improving the size considerably. When placed in a snowy biome such as a cold biome atop a mountain peak, this house makes for a great home to enjoy both solo or with friends.

However, a home of this size can be quite lonely for one Minecraft player. Regardless, this house build is primarily made of simple blocks such as wooden planks and cobblestone, but it can still take a considerable time to complete the floorplan and build out the interior.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu