5 best Minecraft house designs for mountains

Minecraft 1.18 introduced a huge change to the mountains in the game. The update divided mountains into six biomes and changed how they were generated, making them taller and much more realistic.

The introduction of the newly overhauled mountains gave Minecrafters a new type of terrain to build in, which they absolutely took advantage of. The five following builds are some of the best the Minecraft community has attempted in the new update.

Top 5 designs for mountain-based house builds in Minecraft

5) Mountain top modern house (Build by u/tallproducer)

This design by Minecraft Redditor u/tallproducer consists of a gigantic modern house perched on the summit of a hill. The majority of this particular build has been done using white concrete. However, players can use any other block or color, anything they prefer. While concrete is a popular choice for modern houses in Minecraft, it also goes well with the snow in this case.

The builder has manually completed the side of the mountain to include lanterns for lighting. Glass can be seen covering most of the build, giving it an aesthetic vibe. Additional detailing has been done using flowers, shrubbery, vines, and a solitary dark oak tree.

4) Mountain Mansion (Build by u/Isuwila)

This design consists of a small mansion that lies on the ascent of a mountain. Built by Redditor u/Isuwila specifically for the new Caves and Cliffs part 2 hills, the foundation and basic skeleton of the house is mostly built with wood, using planks, logs, wood blocks, trap doors, and stairs. The walls consist of white and powdered concrete, with lanterns for lighting and leaf blocks for decoration. A chimney can be seen on the roof.

3) Small hilltop house (Build by u/ranaediriMC_playz01)

This design is by Redditor u/ranaediriMC_playz01. Choosing a narrowly shaped mountain has not deterred them from executing this build idea, as the Redditor goes on to build an equally narrow house on the mountain.

The house is roughly 6 blocks by 3 blocks in size and is entirely composed of different variants of wood in the game. Stripped logs, normal logs, planks, trap doors, and stairs can be seen implemented into the design.

2) House inside a mountain (Build by u/justDeltaa)

This gorgeous design by Redditor u/justDeltaa is pretty popular among builders in the game. It consists of digging out a hole inside a mountain and using that space to build a base. This particular build takes inspiration from the “moon base” build.

The external borders are made using wooden slabs and trap doors, while the inside is covered mostly in stripped wood logs. The interior can be designed as the player wishes. The entrance at the base of the mountain is quite satisfying. Players can even build higher up and use a water elevator to move up and down.

1) Copper Golem house (Build by u/MarchiWORX_YT)

This build incorporates a feature that could have been in the game, but didn't get enough votes to be added. The copper golem was one of the mobs competing to gain a place in the game during the 2021 Minecraft mob vote. However, it lost out to the Allay, and will not be coming to the game as of now.

In this design, Redditor u/MarchiWORX_YT has made a huge copper golem with a house inside it. Players can see the golem’s face and its resemblance to the actual copper golem quite clearly. The entire build uses copper and oxidized copper blocks for obvious reasons.

Some scaffolding can be seen running up into the player’s house on the interior, which they have decorated and made a farm in, as can other players who wish to attempt this build. Players can choose an even higher mountain and put a lightning rod on the golem’s head to attract lightning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

