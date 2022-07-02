10 most valuable items in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft, more than a decade old, is still reigning as one of the best and most popular survival games of all time. A large part of its success is all the entities that come bundled with it, including mobs, blocks, and items.

In the base or vanilla version of Minecraft, items consist of weapons, armor, tools, ores, and tons of other stuff. Each item is unique in that it has abilities, statistics, and features.

In terms of weapons, armor, and ores, players can choose between many different tires of the same type of gear. On the other hand, some items are made to be used individually, like compasses, clocks, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

The items are most invaluable for usage in Minecraft

10) Respawn anchors

Respawn anchors are similar to beds in many ways. However, their most important aspect is that they can allow users to respawn in the nether dimension.

Just like beds, many gamers can use a single respawn anchor. They also explode when used in a dimension other than the End.

9) Bows and crossbows

Bows and crossbows are some of the most critical weapons in the game and an absolute necessity for players. This is due to their ranged capabilities, which allow them to counter skeletons, creepers, pillagers, and other entities that require ranged combat as a counter.

8) Netherite gear

Netherite, one of the rarest materials in the game, is also the strongest. Netherite ingots can be made by combining gold ingots with netherite scraps obtained from ancient debris.

Users will need diamond tools, weapons, or armor to convert their gear into netherite.

7) Diamond gear

Weapons, armor, and tools can be made with various materials. However, diamond serves as the strongest and most durable material to make a gamer’s gear in the overworld.

Diamonds can be acquired effectively by strip mining between Y levels 14 and -63. They are placed higher than netherite on the list since finding diamonds is easier.

6) Conduit

A conduit is mainly used underwater, where it is pretty effective in a player’s defense against hostile mobs. This is primarily because the block provides the “conduit power” status effect to the area around it and any users within its radius.

Aside from attacking mobs, it also imbues gamers with tons of different status effects that allow them to breathe, see better, and mine faster underwater.

5) Enchanting table

An enchanting table in Minecraft is a workbench block/item that allows players to enchant their weapons, armor, books, and tools. They need a certain amount of lapis lazuli for the enchanting process in an enchanting table to work.

The item proves to be quite valuable, as enchanting can make users’ gear significantly more effective.

4) Eye of Ender

Eye of ender is an item essential to a Minecraft gamer’s progression towards the main questline for the game. It is used to find and access an end portal, allowing players to enter the end dimension and come face to face with the ender dragon.

They need a total of 12 eyes of ender to fill out an end portal.

3) Totem of Undying

A Totem of Undying is an item acquired by killing the Evoker mob in Minecraft, found in the super rare Woodland Mansion structure. If users die while holding this item in their primary or off-hand, their health is restored, and they are granted a second life.

However, each totem only works once.

2) Elytra

Minecraft gamers can only receive the Elytra, an extremely rare item, after beating the ender dragon (in survival mode). They need to look for an end ship to acquire the item.

However, it can also be obtained at any point in the game using the creative mode or the “give” command. It grants its wearer the ability to fly and glide while exposing them to the dangers of fall damage.

This is because the flier moves incredibly fast while wearing the elytra.

1) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apples are fondly known as “god” or notch” apples in Minecraft. These incredibly overpowered items allow players to gain a significant health boost or eight golden hearts for two minutes while acquiring the Regeneration, Resistance, Absorption, and Fire Resistance status effects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far