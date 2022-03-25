Regeneration effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The regeneration effect in Minecraft is a highly useful and special status effect. There are several status effects that either help or hurt players while they survive in the game. The regeneration effect is a literal life saver because it replenishes the hearts of the players.

As players enter the world of Minecraft, they have 10 hearts worth of life to survive. If they die, they lose most of the items and XP points. This is even worse in a hardcore world as they do not respawn to the world once they die. This is where the regeneration effect can come in handy.

Everything there is to know about Regeneration effect in Minecraft

How to get the effect

There are several ways to get this effect in the game. Players can make potions of regeneration with the help of ghast tear, which gives them 45 seconds of the effect. They can extend this to get more than a minute of effect after adding redstone dust. Players can also add glowstone dust to create a level 2 potion, which replenishes health much faster.

Few items that can give the effect to players (Image via Minecraft)

Along with this, players can also eat golden apples and enchanted golden apples which will give them 5 seconds or 20-30 seconds of the effect respectively. These food items always apply the second level of the effect to the players. When the totem of Undying is activated, it also gives players the second level of the effect for 40-45 seconds.

Totem of undying and beacon can also give the effect (Image via Minecraft)

Other than these, Beacons are one of the main sources of this effect as they keep it applied to the player as long as they are in the vicinity. Only a full beacon of four levels can give out this effect. Tipped arrows can also have this effect on players and mobs who are hit by them. Suspicious stews can also randomly give players a few seconds of this effect.

What the beacon's regeneration effect does

Low attacks from mobs can be easily dealt with if the player has the effect applied (Image via Mojang)

This effect essentially regenerates a player's heart and prevents them from dying. Even if the player does not have a full hunger bar, this effect will continue to replenish hearts. The first level replenishes about half a heart in 2 seconds, and the second level does that in less than 2 seconds. This effect cannot be applied to boss mobs or undead mobs.

