Minecraft
100 funny Minecraft 1.20 usernames (2023)

By Mansab Sayyad
Modified Jul 28, 2023 13:40 GMT
100 funny Minecraft 1.20 usernames (Image via Mojang)
In Minecraft, the username is the virtual identity of the player, which makes them known and distinguishable in the gaming world. In this game, where creativity is the backbone of your world, choosing a creative username can be essential to some new players. Whether you are playing in your single-player world or planning to join a server for multiplayer fun, your username is a unique identifier in the game.

To help you out, we've put together a list of 100 hilarious Minecraft 1.20 usernames to inspire you, or you can use them directly. These names are inspired by the latest 1.20 version of the game and include the newest mobs, blocks, and biomes into consideration. If you already have a username but have been wanting to change it, we also included tips on how to change your username towards the end.

Minecraft 1.20 usernames (2023)

Selecting a great username can indeed be tricky, as you aim for something funny, creative, and one-of-a-kind. Sometimes, your preferred usernames may already be taken by fellow players, so you might need to get inventive with combinations or add a dash of numbers or letters to make them available. You also have to follow some rules when creating a username, such as:

  1. The username must be between 3 and 16 characters in length.
  2. Spaces are not allowed in usernames.
  3. Valid characters include A-Z, a-z, and 0-9, as well as the underscore (_) symbol.
  4. Special characters other than the underscore are not allowed.
  5. Please ensure your username is appropriate and non-offensive to avoid being banned from multiplayer servers.

Here are the 100 funny Minecraft 1.20 usernames (2023):

  1. CamelRider
  2. SnifferSniffer
  3. BambooBoo
  4. ChiseledBookworm
  5. HangingSigns
  6. MosaicMaster
  7. RaftRacer
  8. DesertDigger
  9. ArchaeoLogy
  10. CamelCase
  11. SniffyMcSnifferson
  12. Bamboozled
  13. BookshelfBandit
  14. SignLanguage
  15. MosaicMoose
  16. RaftingRabbit
  17. DesertDude
  18. ArchaeoLlama
  19. Camelot
  20. SniffleSnaffle
  21. BambooBam
  22. BookshelfBuddy
  23. SignOfTheTimes
  24. MosaicMagic
  25. RaftRocky
  26. DesertDiva
  27. ArchaeoLeo
  28. Desertcrawler
  29. SniffSniffHooray
  30. BambooBee
  31. BookshelfBeauty
  32. SignMeUp
  33. MosaicMango
  34. RaftRebel
  35. DesertDreamer
  36. ArchaeoLizzy
  37. CamelCupcake
  38. SniffyPooch
  39. BambooBunny
  40. BookshelfBoss
  41. SignSquad
  42. MosaicMonkey
  43. RaftRascal
  44. DesertDancer
  45. ArchaeoLynx
  46. CamelSpit
  47. SniffySnoot
  48. BambooBear
  49. BookshelfBabe
  50. SignPainter
  51. MosaicMuffin
  52. RaftRover
  53. DesertDarling
  54. ArchaeoLion
  55. Camelicious
  56. SniffySnack
  57. BambooBlast
  58. BookshelfBanger
  59. SignSinger
  60. MosaicMint
  61. RaftRider
  62. DesertDynamo
  63. ArchaeoLemur
  64. CamelCuddles
  65. SniffySnooper
  66. BambooBreeze
  67. BookshelfBuilder
  68. SignSaver
  69. MosaicMushroom
  70. RaftRipper
  71. DesertDazzler
  72. ArchaeoLobster
  73. CamelCrunch
  74. SniffySnarky
  75. BambooBop
  76. BookshelfBlaster
  77. SignSpinner
  78. MosaicMilkshake
  79. RaftRampage
  80. DesertDelight
  81. ArchaeoLamprey
  82. CamelCake
  83. SniffySnappy
  84. BambooBoogie
  85. BookshelfBomber
  86. SignSilly
  87. MosaicMarmalade
  88. RaftRumble
  89. Axolotl_Lover
  90. Glow_Squid
  91. Warden_Worshipper
  92. Copper_Crafter
  93. Sculk_Sensor
  94. Goat_Gamer
  95. Dripstone_Dropper
  96. Amethyst_Admirer
  97. Bundle_Buddy
  98. Spyglass_Spy
  99. Lush_Cave
  100. Deep_Dark

How to change your Minecraft username?

To modify your username in the game, follow these instructions:

  1. Go to www.minecraft.net/profile and log in using your Mojang account email and password.
  2. Find your profile name and click on the "Change" link next to it.
  3. Input your new username and confirm it by re-entering your password.
  4. Click the "Change name"

Remember that you can revert to your previous username after 30 days. However, others will have to wait for 37 days before they can use your previous username.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
