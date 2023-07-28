In Minecraft, the username is the virtual identity of the player, which makes them known and distinguishable in the gaming world. In this game, where creativity is the backbone of your world, choosing a creative username can be essential to some new players. Whether you are playing in your single-player world or planning to join a server for multiplayer fun, your username is a unique identifier in the game.

To help you out, we've put together a list of 100 hilarious Minecraft 1.20 usernames to inspire you, or you can use them directly. These names are inspired by the latest 1.20 version of the game and include the newest mobs, blocks, and biomes into consideration. If you already have a username but have been wanting to change it, we also included tips on how to change your username towards the end.

Minecraft 1.20 usernames (2023)

Selecting a great username can indeed be tricky, as you aim for something funny, creative, and one-of-a-kind. Sometimes, your preferred usernames may already be taken by fellow players, so you might need to get inventive with combinations or add a dash of numbers or letters to make them available. You also have to follow some rules when creating a username, such as:

The username must be between 3 and 16 characters in length. Spaces are not allowed in usernames. Valid characters include A-Z, a-z, and 0-9, as well as the underscore (_) symbol. Special characters other than the underscore are not allowed. Please ensure your username is appropriate and non-offensive to avoid being banned from multiplayer servers.

Here are the 100 funny Minecraft 1.20 usernames (2023):

CamelRider SnifferSniffer BambooBoo ChiseledBookworm HangingSigns MosaicMaster RaftRacer DesertDigger ArchaeoLogy CamelCase SniffyMcSnifferson Bamboozled BookshelfBandit SignLanguage MosaicMoose RaftingRabbit DesertDude ArchaeoLlama Camelot SniffleSnaffle BambooBam BookshelfBuddy SignOfTheTimes MosaicMagic RaftRocky DesertDiva ArchaeoLeo Desertcrawler SniffSniffHooray BambooBee BookshelfBeauty SignMeUp MosaicMango RaftRebel DesertDreamer ArchaeoLizzy CamelCupcake SniffyPooch BambooBunny BookshelfBoss SignSquad MosaicMonkey RaftRascal DesertDancer ArchaeoLynx CamelSpit SniffySnoot BambooBear BookshelfBabe SignPainter MosaicMuffin RaftRover DesertDarling ArchaeoLion Camelicious SniffySnack BambooBlast BookshelfBanger SignSinger MosaicMint RaftRider DesertDynamo ArchaeoLemur CamelCuddles SniffySnooper BambooBreeze BookshelfBuilder SignSaver MosaicMushroom RaftRipper DesertDazzler ArchaeoLobster CamelCrunch SniffySnarky BambooBop BookshelfBlaster SignSpinner MosaicMilkshake RaftRampage DesertDelight ArchaeoLamprey CamelCake SniffySnappy BambooBoogie BookshelfBomber SignSilly MosaicMarmalade RaftRumble Axolotl_Lover Glow_Squid Warden_Worshipper Copper_Crafter Sculk_Sensor Goat_Gamer Dripstone_Dropper Amethyst_Admirer Bundle_Buddy Spyglass_Spy Lush_Cave Deep_Dark

How to change your Minecraft username?

To modify your username in the game, follow these instructions:

Go to www.minecraft.net/profile and log in using your Mojang account email and password. Find your profile name and click on the "Change" link next to it. Input your new username and confirm it by re-entering your password. Click the "Change name"

Remember that you can revert to your previous username after 30 days. However, others will have to wait for 37 days before they can use your previous username.

