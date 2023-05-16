How to check if a Minecraft username is taken

Regardless of whether Minecraft fans are playing Java or Bedrock Edition, they'll need a username to be identified in multiplayer. However, there are over 100 million active players in a given month, so creating or changing a username can be tricky. If another player already has a particular username, others won't be able to use it until the name gets changed.

Fortunately, there are more than a few ways to check whether a given Minecraft or Xbox username is taken. Since Java Edition has an independent username system while Bedrock is tied to Microsoft's accounts for Xbox live, different usernames may be available or unavailable accordingly.

The good news for Minecraft fans is that if they don't want to use official methods, there are also third-party sites that can check for usernames.

How to check if a Minecraft username is available

Despite the disparity in usernames between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, checking for available ones follows roughly the same guidelines. Players will need access to different accounts depending on which edition they're enjoying, but just a few clicks and keystrokes can confirm whether they can use the username of their dreams. However, if the name is taken, fans may need to wait until the name becomes available or think up a different name that still suits them.

Check if your username is available in Minecraft: Java Edition

Head to the main game site at Minecraft.net, then click the login option at the top right of the page. Enter your Mojang or Microsoft credentials to access your account screen. To the left of the profile screen, click the "my games" tab. Look for the thumbnail for Java Edition (it should be there if you've purchased the game on this account), then click the "profile name" link. In the field under "Java profile name," enter your desired username. Make absolutely certain that this is the name you'd like to use, as you can't change it for a while afterward. Once you're satisfied, press the "change profile name" button. If the username is available, you should notice your name change in a few minutes. Sometimes you need to log out of the game and log back in if you're actively playing while making a username change. If the username isn't available, you'll be met with a prompt that informs you of the same.

Change your username in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Open the Minecraft Launcher and sign into your Microsoft account if you haven't already. If you're already signed in, click your username in the top left of the launcher window to open a dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, click the "manage profile" link. A webpage should open and showcase your Xbox Live information. From here, click the customize button under your current gamertag. On the next page, you'll notice a pencil icon next to your gamertag. Click this to change your gamertag. Enter your desired new gamertag and press the "check availability" button on the next page. If the tag is available, you can go ahead and change it. Keep in mind that since Bedrock Edition is tied to Microsoft's account services, your multiplayer username in Bedrock will showcase your Xbox gamertag.

Check your Minecraft username with a third-party site (MCchecker)

Head to the site https://mcchecker.net/ with your preferred web browser. Directly under the page header, you'll find a field to enter text. Input your desired username and press the "check" button. The username should then appear at the top of the recently-searched username list. Depending on which label the username has to its right, the name can be either available or "premium," meaning it is currently tied to another account. In the event that a username is available and you can't change to it, the name may have only recently been made available. In this situation, Mojang implements a 30-day period where the username remains in limbo before a player can claim it again.

In addition to MCchecker, there are many other third-party sites that Minecraft players can check to see if a given Minecraft username is open for use. However, keep in mind that these third-party sites may not be as quick or accurate as using Mojang and Microsoft's official methods. Regardless, the difference should be relatively negligible, and most options work without issues.

