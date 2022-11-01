How to change Minecraft username and skin in 2022

Minecraft is one of the best games to enjoy with other players from around the world. With countless servers and realms, players have a lot of ways to spend time with others in the game.

With all this time spent around other players, most Minecraft fans will want to look and feel their best. A great way to achieve this is to have a skin that they can feel proud to show off in-game and a name that describes who they are.

Since so much of the online world is about personalization in a digital space, Minecraft names and skins are important things to be able to customize. After all, with so many skins out there, it can be tough to choose just one.

Luckily, changing skins in the game is easy, and to an extent, so is changing usernames.

The process of changing Minecraft usernames varies depending on the platform

This means that if players want to change their name, they first need to see if they are using their Gamertag or not. They can check this on the main menu of the game. Once they have verified what they are using, it's time to change their name.

How to change username using a Microsoft/Mojang account

Head over to the official game page and log in to your account. If you have an older Mojang account, you will be prompted to upgrade it to a newer Microsoft account. You must update your account in order to proceed.

Once you are logged in to your Microsoft account, proceed to the profile option located in the top-right corner of the screen. Head to the "Change Display Name" option. Simply click the edit button next to your name and change your username/display name.

How to change username on an Xbox Console

Head over to the official Xbox website and log in to your account. Next, navigate to your profile, find your profile name, and select the "Change Gamertag" option.

If this is the first time you are changing your username, you will be able to do so for free. However, you will need to pay a fee each time you change it afterward. Therefore, you should think carefully about what you want your username to be.

The process of changing skins varies depending on the version of the game being played

There are different ways through which players can change their skins in Minecraft, but it depends on which version they are using.

By following the steps listed below, players will be able to quickly and easily change their skins to anything they wish.

How to change skins in Minecraft Java Edition

Follow the instructions below to change your skin in Java Edition:

Head to the official game launcher and select the skins option.

Choose the New Skin option, where you can browse skin files from your PC to upload and reskin your character.

After saving the newly imported skin, you can wear it in the game.

How to change skins in Bedrock Edition

Follow the instructions below to change your skin in Bedrock Edition:

Select the "Dressing Room" option from the main menu.

Click on 'Edit Character" to edit an already-made character or click on "Create Character" to build a fully customizable character from scratch. You can also click on the "Owned Skins" option to select from any of your owned skins after you buy them from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Use the "Classic Skins" button to choose from any of the fun classic skins.

Once your skin is selected, you can head out into the world as whoever you choose to be.

By following the simple instructions in this article, Minecraft players can change their usernames and skins to whatever they want.

