7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for Xbox One in 2022

Minecraft’s worlds are fascinating. Some players can spend several years playing on a single world due to just how much there is to do in them, while others will make a new world for each major update to get to the new content as quickly as possible, without having to travel thousands of blocks to find newly generated chunks.

Below are seven of the best and most exciting seeds that Minecraft 1.19 offers. These seeds will give players access to many of 1.19’s best features quite quickly and will also give players plenty of early game loot.

Explore these Minecraft 1.19 Xbox One seeds

7) Coastal Savannah Spawn

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -823653415676343449

Stronghold Location: 212, -908

Village: -344, -312

Village: -360, 136

Desert Temple: 728, 216

Desert Temple: 1032, 312

Pillager Outpost: -1176, -1048

Igloo: -1496, -1240

Ancient City: -1384, -984

This seed spawns players in a savannah biome. To the east, players will find an ocean with a mixture of badlands and deserts across this ocean. Players will find birch forests, regular forehand sts, taiga, groves, snowy slopes, and ice spikes to the west.

Players will find plains, forests, and more cold biomes to the north. Players will find more regular forests, dark oak forests, and jungles to the south.

There are many great structures near spawn that players can quickly loot. There are villages where players can get food, tools, and armor, as well as desert temples with even more loot. There is a pillager outpost that players can loot nearby, along with a stronghold to get to the end dimension quickly.

6) Swamp Survival Island

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: 8460023228698805995

Stronghold: 2884, 292

Ancient City: 2712, -680

Ancient City: 2728, -1048

Ancient City: 3112, -1032

Ancient City: 2776, -1400

Ancient City: 1960, -1416

Ancient City: 1608, -1752

Ancient City: 2056, -2504

Village: 1384, -1608

Village: 1256, -2120

Village: 1304, -2552

Desert Temple: 888, -1992

Jungle Temple: 1752, -1176

This Minecraft seed places players on a small island all to itself. This island consists of a few tiny plains and forest biomes but is largely a regular swamp. Players can find taigas, snowy plains, and ice spikes biomes to the west.

To the north, players will find another island consisting of jungles and swamps. This island is next to desert badlands. To the east, players can find dark oak forests and birch forests.

This seed contains plenty of villages for players to get their initial food and loot. Additionally, there is both a desert and jungle temple that players can loot. There are also a lot of different ancient cities near spawn, should the player want to test their mettle against the warden.

5) Triple Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -462575252815803210

Stronghold: 1284, 132

Stronghold: 1956, 788

Stronghold: -1308, -1644

Ancient City: 552, 104

Ancient City: 888, 120

Ancient City: 552, 584

Witch Hut: -456, 712

Witch Hut: -680, 712

Basement Igloo: -1528, 824

Village: -936, 696

Village: 200, 728

Village: 1288, 136

Village: 1352, 744

This Minecraft seed places players in a forest biome. To the south, players will find plains, which then become taiga and old-growth taigas. Players will find plains before taiga, old-growth birch forests, and dark oak forests to the north. Players can find savannahs and mountains to the east that eventually give way to badlands and deserts.

Players can use the plethora of villages and the basement igloos to quickly gain access to food, tools, armor, weapons, potions of weakness, and a golden apple, which will set them up very nicely for the midgame. Plenty of strongholds are close to spawning, allowing players to quickly get to the ender dragon fight.

4) Double Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -106744628181408517

Stronghold: 1156, 1876

Stronghold: 2356, 1700

Village: 184, 248

Village: 680, 184

Village: -808, 760

Jungle Temple: -1176, -1272

Jungle Temple: -1528, 168

Jungle Temple: -1672, 232

Jungle Temple: -1736, 648

Desert Temple: -2024, -200

Ancient City: -1864, 552

Ancient City: -2248, 840

Ancient City: -2552, 792

Witch Hut: -456, 104

Witch Hut: -200, -360

Witch Hut: -440, -792

Woodland Mansion: -2040, 1832

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a swamp, a mixture of regular and mangrove. Players will find a mixture of badlands, deserts, jungles, and savannahs to the west. To the east, players will find forests and plains. Players will find a mixture of the game’s colder biomes to the south. Lastly, players will find quite a large flower forest to the north.

This seed has a lot going on to make a new world relatively easy. There are four jungle temples near spawn, alongside a desert temple, which should give players a lot of good loot.

There are also a few villages near spawn players who can loot very quickly. There are also witch huts, ancient cities, strongholds, and a woodland mansion, all very close to spawn.

3) Double Temples, Triple Apples

The mostly buried desert temple found on the seed near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This Minecraft seed places players on the edge of a combination of badlands, desert, and a regular forest. Players can find a mixture of mountains, jungles, and dark oak forests to the east and a savannah further east.

To the south, players can find many of the game’s colder biomes, in which players can find a basement igloo that will grant potions and a golden apple.

This combination of desert and badlands to the east of spawn has two different desert temples. The one close to the spawn has a golden apple, and the one further from the spawn, almost totally buried by sand, contains two gold apples. Several villages are near spawns for players to loot for food, tools, and armor.

2) Five Spawn Strongholds

The Minecraft seed chunk map (Image via Chunkbase)

The seed is: -3420760542575601767

Stronghold: -396, -460

Stronghold: 660, -220

Stronghold: 1748, -1020

Stronghold: 1140, 1172

Stronghold: 2340, 196

Village: 248, 88

Village: 200, -264

Village: 664, -216

Village: 728, 88

Village: 216, 632

Village: -392, -456

Pillager Outpost: -1080, -808

Pillager Outpost: -1816, -1000

Witch Hut: -1464, -408

This Minecraft seed places players in a plains biome. Players can find more plains to the north, along with some taiga and forest biomes. Players can find even more forests, plains, taigas, and a small swamp biome to the west. To the east, players will find even more of these same biomes. Players can find a mixture of mountains, stony shores, and dark oak forests to the south.

This seed offers many options near spawns for players to loot at the start of the world. Half a dozen villages immediately near spawn, from which players can get food and loot. There are also multiple pillager outposts that players can take on, along with five different strongholds.

1) Ancient Cityscape

A jungle temple in a bamboo forest found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a mixture of all three of the game’s jungle biomes: sparse jungles, bamboo jungles, and regular jungles. To the east, players can find a small badlands biome. To the west, players can find a mixture of dark oak forests, birch forests, regular oak forests, and plains. There are a plethora of different mountains scattered throughout the west.

More than a dozen ancient cities near spawn, almost all of which can be found underneath mountains. There are also eight villages near spawn, where players can get more than enough food to last for many in-game weeks, along with tools and armor. Players can also find a woodland mansion to take on quite close to spawning.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far