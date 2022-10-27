How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.40 update

The latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update has been released, bringing with it plenty of performance and quality-of-life fixes to keep the game in line with Java Edition.

Players who want to experience these new changes will need to update Bedrock to the latest version.

Fortunately, updating Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is a very simple and straightforward process. Whether players are enjoying the game on console platforms or on PC and mobile, they can update the game in just a few moments and proceed to enjoy the new changes.

However, the process of updating the game differs depending on what platform it is being enjoyed on. It doesn't hurt to re-examine how each Bedrock platform handles the update process.

Steps to update Minecraft: Bedrock Edition by platform

Depending on the given platform, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition updates a little differently. However, the current 1.19.40 update is now available on all Bedrock-compatible platforms.

In many instances, the game will update on its own, but players sometimes need to instigate it themselves. Doing so isn't too difficult and should only take a few moments with a solid internet connection.

Steps to update Bedrock Edition on PC

Open the Minecraft Launcher and navigate to the Bedrock Edition tab. By default, the game will begin updating to the latest version if it hasn't done so already. You can also press the button next to the play button and select "Latest Version" to ensure your current installation updates to 1.19.40. A prompt may appear to update the game. If this appears, be sure to select "Yes."

Steps to update Bedrock for mobile platforms (Android and iOS)

Head to your respective application store (Google Play or Apple App Store) and search for Minecraft. Once at the app page, there should be an "update" button where the play button would normally reside. Tap this button to begin your update process. After a few moments, the game should be automatically updated. If you attempt to open the app without updating, you may receive a prompt that asks you to update the game, which can also be used to start the process.

Steps to update Bedrock on Xbox

Navigate to your apps and games section. Select "More Options," "Manage Games & Add-Ons," and finally, "Updates." If a Minecraft update is available, you should be able to initiate it from this update list. After a short amount of time with a good internet connection, you can proceed to play the game.

Steps to update Bedrock on Playstation

Typically, Minecraft will update automatically as long as the console is online and either powered on or in Rest Mode. However, if auto-updates are disabled, you can manually implement the update from the Library tab. In the Library tab, navigate to the game and press the options button before selecting "Check for Updates." If any are available, they'll be added to the download tab until they're completed. A notification should appear once the update has finished, and you can enjoy the game.

Steps to update Bedrock on Nintendo Switch

Activate your console and open Minecraft. If the game hasn't been updated to the latest version, you'll receive a prompt that will redirect you to the Nintendo Switch Shop so that you can download the latest update. Alternatively, you can highlight the game in your main menu and press the + button. Select "Sofware Update" and "Via the Internet" to instigate any updates you may have missed. Switches, like Playstation platforms, will automatically update the game as long as it is on or in Sleep Mode. However, if auto-updates are disabled, you'll need to use the listed methods instead.

For the most part, Bedrock Edition effectively updates its own program automatically, but players sometimes prefer to pick and choose when to implement updates.

Luckily, Mojang has made the process as pain-free as possible, meaning players can spend less time waiting and more time crafting and exploring.

