Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w43a patch notes: New creative inventory tweaks, bug fixes, and more

The latest snapshot for Minecraft Java Edition is here. The previous version introduced the first features for the 1.20 update, with this snapshot continuing to tweak the game to maximum optimization. The 1.20 update is coming sometime next year, so Mojang is ramping up toward it.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl New snapshot! More creative inventory tweaks and a bunch of bugfixes. minecraft.net/article/minecr… New snapshot! More creative inventory tweaks and a bunch of bugfixes. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

This snapshot continues to fix issues that have arisen and fine-tune everything. They have so far shied away from adding 1.20 features en masse, but they are here and will keep on coming.

Here's what you need to know regarding the latest snapshot.

Latest snapshot released for Minecraft Java Edition

A lot of today's changes pertain to the Creative menu. That has been a big part of the rollout thus far, as Mojang is trying to optimize it for players.

This week, they changed the icons of the creative tabs for better color coding. Developers also wanted to showcase the most iconic visuals for items.

The Nature Blocks tab has been renamed to a more accurate "Natural Blocks." Colored blocks, which include terracotta, wool, candles, stained glass and more, have been reordered by gradient.

The following items were added to the Redstone Blocks tab:

Boat with Chests

Bell

Big Dripleaf

White Wool next to Sculk Sensor

String next to Tripwire Hook

Redstone Ores

Chiselled Bookshelf

Milk buckets were shifted into the Consumables tab. These were added to the Functional Blocks tab:

Ominous Banner

Dragon Egg

Lectern

Lightning Rod

Note Block

TNT and End Crystals were added to the Combat Tab, while Snowballs are now in the Crafting Tab.

Several bugs were also fixed in this snapshot:

Shield damage has been corrected.

Explosions from End Crystals could not be blocked by shields, but they can now.

Endermen holding big dripleaf stems didn't drop big dripleaves when killed, but now they will.

Water didn't extinguish flames if the player was in a boat, but that has been fixed.

Water bottles, awkward/mundane/thick potions and tipped arrows didn't show up in the Creative Inventory, but they should be there now.

Additionally, Minecraft player reports can now be saved as drafts. If one decides to exit the report screen, that report can be discarded or saved as a draft for later use. Those draft reports are kept until the player being reported leaves the server.

Here are the steps to download the latest snapshot:

Open the Java Launcher. Visit Installations tab. Enable snapshots there. The latest snapshot will be installed and run.

Some features in each Minecraft snapshot are experimental. These are largely features that are set to be included in the upcoming 1.20 update. To access these, start a new world in the snapshot version of the game and enable experimental features in the world settings.

Camels are an experimental feature (Image via Mojang)

These experimental features include camels, chiseled bookshelves, hanging signs, and more. As the 1.20 update inches closer, there will more than likely be a few more experimental features introduced.

For more information and the full patch notes, please visit the official Minecraft website.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes