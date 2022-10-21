How to make and use hanging signs in Minecraft snapshot 22w42a

The latest Minecraft snapshot has been released and features a ton of bug fixes and other key changes. Following the official announcement of the 1.20 update coming next year, Mojang has started working on the same.

The snapshot is technically for 1.19, but that's just because Mojang is altering how they do snapshots in the future. There are features from 1.20 available, such as hanging signs, camels and more.

Hanging signs are one of the more interesting additions because they can be used in any and all circumstances. They're a decorating block, which is always useful. Here's how to craft and use them.

Minecraft hanging signs: How to craft and use them in latest Java snapshot

Hanging signs may not seem like a huge addition, especially when compared to camels, bamboo wood items, and the Mob Vote winning Sniffer. However, they are going to be a popular item.

Hanging signs are very much like regular signs. The biggest difference is that they are more expensive to craft. To do so, crafters will need two chains and six stripped logs.

To strip a log, simply use an ax on it and it will become the stripped version of whatever wood it is. Do this to six of the same log and it will make the hanging sign out of that wood.

Chains are a bit more difficult to come by, though. Chains can be crafted with one iron ingot and two iron nuggets, or they can be found organically in bastion remnants and sometimes in mineshafts.

Stripped logs can be made of all woods (Image r/Minecraft on Reddit)

Here's how they can be used:

Hanging signs can be placed underneath a Minecraft block that can provide support. This could be a full block or fence post.

They can also be placed on the solid side of a block.

Hanging signs can also be added to the side of or underneath a different hanging sign.

Unlike a regular sign, they can't just be placed on the ground.

Once placed, crafters can put messages on them exactly like they do with regular signs.Right now, it doesn't appear that using a glow ink sac on them will make the letters glow like a normal sign. However, this is only the first experimental iteration of the item, so it's possible that the feature will be added in the future. There's a long way to go before the Minecraft 1.20 update is fully released.

Finally, all Minecraft gamers who wish to utilize any 1.20 features like the hanging signs will need to get the snapshot and enable experimental features. Here's how to do that:

Open the Java Edition Launcher. Navigate to the Installations tab. Enable snapshots. This will install the latest snapshot, which in this case is 22w44a. Whenever new ones come out, they will be applied unless you turn this feature back off. Go back to the game. Start a new world. In settings, enable experimental features. Start the world.

Be sure to remember that snapshots aren't full versions of the game and save files with them can become corrupted.

