Minecraft is a fascinating game that continuously brings new additions with each update. In the latest 1.20 update, a new item called Armor Trims has been added. There are 16 types of armor trims scattered throughout the world, and they can be obtained by different means, with some being rarer than others.

The gaming community always loves some good challenges and doing things that seem impossible. One such thing was done by a Youtuber, Trey Ovard when he posted a Reddit post showcasing that he collected every type of armor trim for every color.

Minecraft player creates every armor trim set in Hardcore

Trey achieved this impressive feat in Hardcore Minecraft, making it noteworthy. Hardcore is a game mode that intensifies the challenge and realism of the gameplay. In this mode, the player has only one life, and if they die, the world is deleted. The player also cannot change the difficulty level or use cheats.

He also posted beautiful pictures of his armor collection on Minecraft's official Reddit, and it received a lot of attention and left players in shambles by the sheer time that has been put into achieving such a mammoth task.

At the time of writing, the Reddit post currently sits at more than 5000 upvotes and more than 300 comments and continues to grow as it sparks intense discussions among other players in the comments section.

After seeing the pictures, some players started calculating and commenting on the resources and how much time went behind them. The ridiculous amount of blocks also seemed fake to some, and they questioned the post's credibility. However, his YouTube video and Trey's personal message to some questions cleared that confusion.

This task was impressive because of the time, dedication, and rarity of some armor trims in the game. Minecraft has various rare items, and the chances of finding them are in point percentages. Similarly, the silence armor trim has a 1.2% chance of spawning in Ancient City. Despite these challenging odds, Trey managed to collect that trim.

He also received many lovely and hilarious comments from the Reddit community for his post.

Players also discussed the potential challenges that Trey can do now that he has all the armor trims. Some even suggested enchanting the armor, trimming the turtle shells, and dying the leather armor to get more variations.

There are various players, and YouTubers are also trying to accomplish the same. Minecraft YouTuber rekrap2 is also doing the same thing in his survival world, which some users pointed out in comment sections of Reddit posts. Interestingly, there have been instances where people confused Trey for Rekarp.

Overall, the community was impressed with this work and even inspired to do the same in their world. Trey Ovard is an excellent example of how Minecraft players can create and share goals and challenges with others.