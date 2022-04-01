3 best jailbreak Minecraft servers for 2022

There are tons of servers available in Minecraft. They all have different mods, different add-ons, different styles and different game modes. Some of the most popular include Pixelmon, Factions, Survival Multiplayer and Prison.

Prison is one of the best because it allows players to try something totally new. In these servers, players are tasked to collect resources, earn money and try to work their way to freedom from the prison.

Some of these prison servers have jailbreak options, too. With this, players can try to break out of prison before they've fully worked their way to freedom. It's a fun twist on the mode and regardless, players can always try to break early if they want to.

Here are the best servers for that in 2022.

Best prison jailbreak servers for Minecraft

3) JailsMC

JailsMC has very few technical issues. It's a very solid, well-kept server and that is very important. Overall, this server has one of the biggest prisons available, which might actually make the jailbreak a little easier for players. Several players have given it a stellar review. Anyone interested in prison or jailbreak can find a lot worse servers to join.

2) Purple Prison

Purple Prison (Image via 9Minecraft)

Purple Prison is considered the gold standard for prison servers and it has one of the best teams running it. Players can expect high quality with this server. The community that's involved with and plays on this server is among the best the game has to offer.

fireninja 0730 @0730Fireninja Minecraft purple prison let's play???? Minecraft purple prison let's play????

While there are other modes available, the prison mode is naturally the most popular. Pulling off a jailbreak is very difficult, but it's certainly worth a try here.

1) JailBreakMC

JailBreakMC (Image via YouTube)

Popular Minecraft gamer Ssundee plays on this server, but that's not why it's so good. Here's what the creators had to say about it:

"Your journey starts in Alcatraz, where you scramble to gather resources, complete challenges, and build up enough street cred to advance to the next - higher security - prison. Whether your prison strategy is to go at it alone or gather a group of friends one thing is for certain; JailBreakMC is not for the faint of heart."

The server has a devoted team and a full range of players to offer one of the best server experiences. Players can team up and try to break out or go solo.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi