3 best Minecraft Block Battle Servers

In the exhilarating world of Minecraft Block Battles, players compete against each other in grueling PvP battles using a range of distinctive blocks and tactics, each with unique effects and attacks.

This game mode was created by the popular TikTok influencer Austin Felt, who officially hosts the most popular server offering it.

Today, we'll look at the server and two other top Minecraft Block Battle servers that provide thrilling gameplay, a wide variety of block options, and a vibrant user base.

The top Minecraft Block Battle servers

3) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a very fun server (Image via Mojang)

An excellent Minecraft server that provides a great Block Battle experience is MoxMC. Players of all skill levels are drawn to it because of the attractive and simple UI. As players earn experience, the server's ranking system enables them to advance and unlock new blocks.

MoxMC also often organizes events that give gamers a stage to compete and win prizes.

It is a great option for people looking for a lively and interesting Block Battle server because of its active and welcoming community. Based on player feedback and recommendations, the server frequently adds new features and upgrades, ensuring the gameplay is engaging and fun.

Additionally, MoxMC has a strong anti-cheat mechanism that ensures a level playing field for all players. Players can interact, share strategies, and engage in vibrant debates about Block Battle strategies on the server's busy forums and Discord community.

2) Minehut

IP Address: mc.minehut.com

Minehut is generally recognized as a platform for hosting Minecraft servers, but it also provides an excellent Block Battle experience.

Minehut stands out as a top option for users who wish to explore beyond conventional Block Battle servers and design their own distinctive Block Battle experience because of its versatility and control.

Minecrafters can create and construct their own arenas, set up unique rules, and invite friends to join in the fun, thanks to the extensive selection of plugins and world-editing tools available to them.

Players are free to concentrate on their creativity and enjoy the results of their imagination thanks to the server's user-friendly interface and large knowledge base, which make setting up and administering a server quite easy.

1) BlockBattles

IP Address: blockbattles.net

A well-known Minecraft server called BlockBattles focuses on offering a compelling Block Battle experience. Players can try out various tactics and block combinations with a large assortment of kits and arenas, which keeps the gameplay interesting and engaging.

To maintain a dynamic and well-balanced Minecraft PvP environment, the server also provides frequent upgrades and additions. Whatever your preference, BlockBattles offers something for every Block Battle fan! If you've seen this game played on TikTok and are looking to join, this is the server you've most likely seen.

To further enhance the competitive nature of the server, BlockBattles routinely offers events and tournaments where players may show off their abilities and compete for rewards.