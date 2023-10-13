3 best Minecraft jail servers

Minecraft provides its players with countless options to create, explore, and go on thrilling adventures. This has resulted in the building and recreation of a variety of impressive structures within the game's worlds. Along with these artistic initiatives, the popular sandbox title's community has also produced a number of thrilling jail servers.

In Minecraft jail servers, players are invited to put themselves in the position of convicts. Their primary objective is typically to escape this environment. This article examines three of the best jail servers for Mojang's title: PurplePrison, OPBlocks, and WildPrison.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Minecraft jail servers?

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison raises the bar for the Minecraft jail experience with its intriguing features, dynamic community, and exciting gameplay.

Its distinctive and immersive prison system is one of its most notable elements. By mining, accumulating resources, and successfully completing various challenges, players must advance through the ranks from low-ranking inmates at the beginning of their trip. As they work to achieve their ultimate objective of freedom, the progression mechanism keeps them interested and motivated.

PurplePrison's vibrant community is another feature that distinguishes it as one of the best jail servers for Minecraft. The server has a sizable and devoted player base, which fosters a vibrant social scene. Players can communicate with one another, join forces, and engage in thrilling PvP combat.

There is never a dull moment on PurplePrison thanks to the friendly community and frequent events.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) OPBlocks

IP Address: play.opblocks.com

The conventional Minecraft jail experience is offered in a novel way on OPBlocks, which has a wealth of features and fun gameplay mechanics.

OPBlocks' unique mining system is one of its standout features. It offers a dynamic and interesting money-making experience, in contrast to other jail servers where mining might feel tedious and monotonous. Players are continuously encouraged to explore further and find undiscovered treasures through the custom ores, rare jewels, and loot packages that are dispersed throughout the mines.

Along with its mining system, OPBlocks provides a wide variety of distinctive features and game styles. Players can take part in epic gang fights, manage their own unique building plot, and engage in thrilling adventures. The server also has an auction house where players can buy and sell valuable things.

OPBlocks has tons of unique enchants that make Minecraft a whole lot of fun to play. Players get many enchants as they rank up in the game. This makes all the effort to climb up the ranks worth it.

Average player count: 350 - 1,500

3) WildPrison

IP Address: play.wildprison.net

WildPrison is a Minecraft jail server that offers players a wild and unique prison experience. It keeps them engaged with its heart-pounding gameplay, fierce PvP combat, and exciting events.

The emphasis on PvP warfare in WildPrison is one of its unique characteristics. Players can test their mettle against other prisoners on the server's custom PvP arena. They can arm themselves with a variety of PvP gear and weaponry to have an advantage over rivals.

To keep players interested, WildPrison offers a wide variety of events and activities in addition to its fierce PvP component. There's always something going on the server. Its regular events encourage player connection and a sense of community.

Average player count: 250 - 750

While there are certainly many great Minecraft jail servers out there, the three listed above promise enthralling experiences in a prison environment for players of all kinds.