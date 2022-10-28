3 best Minecraft Land Claim Servers

Minecraft is a huge game that offers the ability to play with others and tons of different Minecraft servers. Each server allows one to enjoy numerous minigames or just the original survival game, but with other players!

For those who want to play with others but still protect their builds from griefers, Minecraft Land Claim Servers are always an option. Land claiming allows players to secure an area of land and build on it without fearing anyone's intrusion.

1) PurplePrison (IP address: purpleprison.net)

PurplePrison is the best server for claiming land (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a project that allows players to claim land, build structures on it and use it for their own purposes. PurplePrison also has PvP protection built into its servers. This means if someone tries to attack another player on their land claim server, they will automatically receive a WARNING message.

PurplePrison is a land claim server but it is also an OP prison, where you can gamble, as well as fight others in PVP. PurplePrison also has an excellent almost 24/7 uptime guarantee, making it one of the best Minecraft Land Claim Servers around.

It is a sizable server that has been operational since 2014 and has a great player and community base. With more than 70k users on their Discord, it's also one of the most well-known Minecraft servers in the entire world.

You're able to do much more than just claim land on this server. Players actively come back and play on this server due to its vast number of unique plugins, such as its blackmarket plugin, PvP, and dueling system! This is truly a server that contains everything a player could need to have fun in Minecraft.

2) FruitySMP (IP address: play.fruitysmp.com)

FruitySMP is an incredibly inclusive community (Image via Mojang)

FruitySMP is a survival server, meaning that players must gather resources and craft items to survive in the world. It's a great place for those who want to build their own homes and expand their lands.

The staff is active on this server, which means you can always expect help from them if you need it. You'll also find plenty of plugins that allow you to do something like random teleport (for example).

This server is accessible with Version 1.19.2 of Minecraft. They encourage you to check on their Discord server or website for more information on version compatibility, as many Minecraft servers may allow users to use older or newer versions.

This is the largest LGBTQ+ Minecraft server, and it was developed by content producer Monjii because he struggled to find a safe space for his community. It is available for Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

3) Advancius Network (IP address: mc.advancius.net)

Advancius Network is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

The Advancius Network is a great server to play on if you're looking for some land-claiming action. It has a variety of game modes to choose from, including Survival and Creative. Furthermore, there's also an auto-generated world where players can build whatever they want.

The community is friendly and helpful, so if you have any questions about the server or how to best use it, then don't hesitate to ask! You'll find all the information about this server on their website, as well as in their Discord.

Advancius is not only an amazing server for survival, it is also a huge minigame server, with tons of other activities that may interest you! Here is a list of the minigames available on this server:

Skyblock

Factions

Heroes

Prison

Boss Events

Parkour

Dropper

Hide and Seek

Party Games

Tower Defense

Duels

Village Defense

Challenges

Kit PvP

Murder Mystery

UHC

Build Battle

Maze

Survival Games

Minecraft Land Claim server tips and tricks

Players can follow these tips to claim land in Minecraft:

All of the aforementioned options offer the ability to claim land, but servers use tons of different plugins, so you have to figure out how to do it on that specific server. Most of these have constant online staff and helpful players that are always willing to lend you a hand. If you're unable to figure out the issue, feel free to join the servers Discord for easy help.

Make sure you have all the land you build on claimed, as sometimes, the server may only display in the chat when you exit your claimed area. Due to this, it can be easy to accidentally build outside your claim. If you're careful, all will be well.

Faction servers are great if you want to play on a server that allows you to claim land, but also have the ability to raid claims in several different ways. On this type of server, you make a faction with others and attempt to raid bases by killing other gang members or using a tnt cannon to break into a residence.

Players are urged to visit the servers listed above to begin the land claiming process.

