3 best Minecraft Space Themed Servers of 2024

Through space-themed servers, Minecraft fans can experience the excitement and adventure that the world has to offer. These servers offer an exciting and dynamic gameplay experience, making them the ideal location for gamers to participate in interplanetary combat, explore distant planets, and interact with extraterrestrial entities within Minecraft.

The three top Minecraft space-themed servers of 2024 will be discussed in this article; each has established its niche within the Minecraft space community.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft Space Themed servers for all to enjoy

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a very fun and popular server (Image via Mojang)

The space-themed MoxMC server is an excellent option for those seeking a fast-paced gaming environment. With difficult game modes, such as SkyWars, the server allows users to fight hard while exploring various space landscapes. Players can even choose Minecraft Bedwars, in which they destroy opposing beds and eliminate opponents, or traditional player-versus-player combat.

The server has a creative and vibrant community and unique additions like planets, weaponry, and spacecraft built by users. MoxMC provides a superb experience unmatched by others owing to frequent events and skillfully designed gameplay.

If you're looking for a consistently updated server that is focused on the space theme, you've come to the right place. The server has an amazing anti-cheat so you never have to worry about other players cheating while fighting against them.

2) CosmosMC

IP Address: join.cosmosmc.org

CosmosMC is the best option for players looking for a more immersive experience in Minecraft. This server provides an amazing survival experience as well as an ideal chance to explore the expansive cosmos. There are tons of different planets and solar system maps on the server, each with its own distinct atmosphere, resources, and topography for gamers to explore.

CosmosMC is a top-notch space-themed server with numerous updates to enhance the gameplay experience. The server offers numerous game modes, such as Minecraft Skyblock, Earth, Factions, and even Prison! Each mode featured on this server is unique and has custom-made plugins that truly immerse you.

The server has hundreds of new players joining every single day because of its popularity. Players are welcoming and kind, always looking to help you out in any manner possible. Be sure to join the Discord server and get to know the community of CosmosMC!

3) RaforgeX: Stargate

IP Address: 51.81.127.109

RaforgeX: Stargate is an amazing modded space-themed server (Image via Planet Minecraft)

RaforgeX: Stargate is a great server for people interested in learning more about the secrets of space travel and parallel realms. This server is modded and gives players access to well-known science fiction technology such as futuristic spaceships. Players can establish connections with a variety of planets through portals that connect to hub worlds, interplanetary ships, and stargates.

While exploring the cosmos, players can also team up with friends and take part in faction conflicts. With its cutting-edge features, including personalized planets, spacecraft, and weaponry, the server offers a genuinely exceptional gaming experience. With its complex features, lively player community, and captivating gameplay, RaforgeX: Stargate is sure to enrapture all gamers.

The modpack is based on the film Stargate, which is directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich. The film is a significant inspiration for this modpack, as well as the Egyptian God, RA. If you've been searching for a modded server that shows off space in a truly fantastic way, RaforgeX: Stargate is perfect!

