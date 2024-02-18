3 Best Minecraft Turf Wars Servers

The well-known sandbox game Minecraft offers players a ton of gameplay possibilities. Turf Wars is a popular minigame option among fans that pits players against one another, in an exciting team-based archery war, to establish and protect territory.

The top three Minecraft Turf Wars servers, that have captured players' attention with thrilling gameplay and life-changing experiences, will be discussed in this article.

Turf Wars Minecraft servers are incredibly fun

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a popular Java edition server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is well known for having an excellent Turf Wars server among fans of the title. It offers a thrilling experience with a devoted community and a variety of game styles. Players must plan ahead and cooperate with their team once the game starts in order to seize and hold territory.

MoxMC promises hours of nonstop fun with its exceptional features, including power-ups, special powers, and a multitude of varied maps. One of the top Turf Wars servers in the Minecraft world, MoxMC has earned its reputation with amazing gameplay mechanics, frequent updates, and helpful staff.

If you're interested in other game modes, MoxMC is also a spectacular choice featuring Minecraft Factions, Bed Wars, SMP, and much more! The server, however, has come out on top in the Turf Wars scene after the closure of the most popular Turf Wars servers.

If you'd like to play with popular YouTubers and engage with the amazing community in-game or even Discord, MoxMC is an incredible choice. The server is only currently available on Java edition, and not Bedrock, but they plan on changing that in the near future.

2) Yeggs

IP Address: yeg.gs

Yeggs is a great Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

Another well-known server that attracts attention for its superb Turf Wars gameplay is Yeggs. There are numerous Turf Wars game modes available on this server, allowing players to select the gameplay style that suits them best. Yeggs has everything you might want in a game, be it a fast-paced 4v4 encounter or a traditional 8v8 combat.

Yeggs offers a fun and competitive Turf Wars experience with its well-designed maps, well-balanced gameplay, and a lively and active player community. Additionally, the server makes sure that matches are fair, which enables players of all skill levels to engage in exciting combat and advance their Turf Wars expertise.

This server also features niche game modes, such as the popular Tower Defense Minecraft server. The developer team on the server works incredibly closely with the community making amazing games that you are sure to enjoy and spend countless hours playing.

3) Mineplex

IP Address: us.mineplex.com

Mineplex is, unquestionably, an incredible Turf Wars server. It is well-known for having a wide variety of game modes, such as Turf Wars, and providing a smooth and thrilling multiplayer experience.

Mineplex's large player base guarantees opponents eager to start a fierce Turf Wars encounter. The server from Mineplex offers a variety of themed maps that let gamers explore new areas while controlling the battlefield. For players wanting to experience Turf Wars at its finest, Mineplex is a great option owing to its captivating gaming mechanics, frequent updates, and warm and inviting community.

Mineplex is currently experiencing downtime, as it was shut down in 2023 but a new owner is working on getting it back up for the loyal community that shared a strong love for the server. It was truly devastating to see the server offline so do look out for its comeback if you would like to play Turf Wars on the highly esteemed minigames server, Mineplex.