3 best Minecraft Tower Defense servers

A Minecraft server is an online gaming environment where you may play with players from all around the world. Players can set up their own servers on their PCs or use a hosting service to assure reliability while their servers run on devoted computers. This means tons of unique and interesting game modes exist inside Minecraft.

Tower Defense is a popular game mode based on the regular game "Bloons Tower Defense." The goal is to set up weapons and lines of defense to defend against whatever is approaching in Minecraft. This article will show you the top three best Tower Defense servers in Minecraft.

Minecraft Tower Defense servers offer countless hours of entertainment

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a Minecraft server that offers a variety of game modes, including Tower Defense. Its Tower Defense game mode is a classic-style one called Tower Wars. Players must build and upgrade towers to defend their base against waves of enemies. MoxMC also offers a twist on the traditional gameplay by allowing players to control their towers and shoot at enemies themselves.

MoxMC is one of the OG servers in the scene, having been around since 2014 and gaining quite a reputation for itself as an amazing server. It has plenty of other players, so if you're looking to play the team version of the game, you can easily play with friends or anyone online on the server.

The server also has Tower Defense Wars, where you can fight another player on the server with the goal of surviving longer than them. Like the game it's based on, you can send mobs to attack the other person's base while defending. This is an incredible server for Tower Defense!

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Yeggs

IP address: yeg.gs

Yeggs is an excellent Tower Defense server (Image via Mojang)

Yeggs is a Minecraft server with a dedicated dev team to perfect its Tower Defense gameplay. It offers a variety of different maps and game modes, each with its own unique challenges. Players must build and upgrade towers to defend their base against waves of enemies.

This is an extremely unique server with a very cool system to stop the oncoming mobs. It uses skeletons and mobs like blazes to fight anything incoming. This is amazing to watch and can usually get quite exciting, especially when on a hard level.

Yeggs is also known for using tnt carts instead of hostile mobs, which is an interesting way to go about the game mode. You can truly tell countless hours were put into this game's makings, and it never seems to get old.

This server doesn't have many players but is exceptional and should definitely have more. The low player count, however, allows the server to run extremely well with little to no lag! Lag can be extremely annoying in a game mode like this, where a second of time matters, making Yeggs a fantastic Minecraft server.

Average player count: 10 - 50

1) Advancius Network

IP address: mc.advancius.net

Advancius Network is a huge server (Image via Mojang)

Advancius Network is a Minecraft server that offers a variety of game modes, including Tower Defense. Their Tower Defense game mode is a unique take on the classic gameplay. Players must build and upgrade towers to defend their base against waves of enemies, but they also can play against other people in a battle mode. Advancius Network also offers various maps and game modes to keep players engaged.

Advancius Network is a fun and popular Minecraft Tower Defense server with unique minigames, custom plugins, and many friendly players. The server features numerous custom minigames, such as Hide and Seek, Build Battle, and Party Games. It also has a wide variety of custom plugins that help make the game more enjoyable, such as custom items, mobs, and blocks. Additionally, Advancius Network offers an active in-game chat that allows players to communicate with each other and discuss strategies for taking on the tower defense challenges or any other game mode on the server.

On Advancius Network, players can join a team and build towers to defend their base from hordes of monsters. The game also features a variety of unique mobs, power-ups, and special abilities. Anyone looking for an action-packed Tower Defense server should join today!

Average player count: 100 - 500

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Tower Defense servers

Tip 1

Try to build around the mob spawn; the early locations are crucial. This is because you could make a lot of money from this. Every hostile mob that your towers kill for you pays you well in money. This technique to get money quickly at the start is necessary for doing well.

Tip 2

Remember to upgrade your towers! Upgrading a slow tower will be extremely rewarding, especially if the mobs are weak to these structures' damage. You might need to adjust your tactics as you go, such as selecting between quantity and quality. You must also upgrade your defense towers if your opponent has robust defense armor. Of course, you'll understand the game better as you play.

Tip 3

It takes time to develop a defensive sense for the art of battle. You need constant practice to become an expert in a strategic defense game. There are no shortcuts to success. There are none to succeeding in these games, either. You can only advance by practicing your abilities and honing them.

Tip 4

If you're playing a versus game mode, make sure to apply a lot of pressure on your opponent. This is necessary because if they send hostile mobs to your side and you forget to do that to them, it will put you at a severe disadvantage.

Tip 5

It can be tedious to read through an instruction manual in a game. However, that is necessary when playing on an unfamiliar server. These games involve a great deal of complexity. So If the server you join has a tutorial or instructions on how to play, be sure not to skip it.

