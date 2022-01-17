3 most essential structures for Minecraft survival in 2022

Minecraft's world generation creates many different structures throughout its different dimensions, but only some are vital for players in survival or Hardcore Mode.

In Hardcore Mode, survival is ratcheted up considerably in difficulty. Not only this, but players who die must start completely over, as respawns are disabled. The game is locked at Hard difficulty, which certainly doesn't improve a player's survival aspects.

If players still want to defeat the ender dragon and complete the main objective of survival, they'll need to rely on a few different generated structures in order to reach their objective.

Minecraft: Most important structures for Hardcore Mode players

3) Bastion remnants

Bastion remnants are a home of piglins, who are vital for obtaining ender pearls (Image via Mojang)

When playing through Minecraft survival or hardcore, obtaining ender pearls to form eyes of ender is vital to reaching the End dimension. With that in mind, players can barter with piglins by giving them gold. It still takes a good amount of time unless players get lucky drops.

However, it's essential nonetheless and should take less time than killing individual endermen found in the Overworld. Thanks to bastion remnants, if players aren't finding piglins in the nether wastes biomes, seeking out a bastion guarantees running into piglins.

2) Nether fortresses

Nether fortresses possess important mobs to create eyes of ender (Image via Mojang)

Since eyes of ender need both ender pearls and blaze powder in Minecraft, players will need to seek out blaze rods in order to craft the powder they need. Nether fortresses are the only location in vanilla Minecraft that spawn blazes, which can be killed to create blaze rods.

They're found within nether wastes biomes, and players will need to ensure they are well-equipped with their best armor and weapons to survive the fortress' dangers.

Blazes aren't the only enemies stalking the fortress' halls (wither skeletons also spawn and are quite dangerous), and they're no pushovers either.

1) Strongholds

The end portal room of a stronghold (Image via Mojang)

Once Minecraft players have a sizable number of eyes of ender, they'll need to seek out a stronghold. These underground structures feature twisting labyrinthine hallways and more than a few rooms and loot chests as well.

However, the main room players will want to find is the end portal chamber, containing the end portal frame. Players will need to place their eyes of ender onto the empty slots of the frame to open a portal to the End.

The number of filled frame slots upon generation varies, but it's good practice to collect as many eyes of ender as possible to ensure there's enough when players find the stronghold.

Once the end portal is open, it's wise for players to set up a base of operations within the room if they need to prepare before the ender dragon boss fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi