3 Minecraft mobs confirmed to be released in 2022

As the year comes to an end, Minecraft players look forward to the new year and a new update from Mojang. 2021 has been an extremely successful and eventful year for Minecraft, as the game received its biggest update yet with Caves and Cliffs. With 2022 around the corner, players will have to wait for Minecraft's The Wild Update for new Minecraft mobs.

In the Caves and Cliffs update, players were introduced to cute Axolotls, Goats and Glow Squids, which fit perfectly with the new cave and mountain biomes. In the next Minecraft update, Mojang will be introducing 3 new mobs to the game. During the Minecraft Live event in 2021, fans got a sneak peak at the new Minecraft mobs coming in 2022, and are excited for them to release.

3 new Minecraft mobs set to be released in 2022

3) Frogs

Frogs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs should be released in 2022 with the Minecraft The Wild Update. These are goofy-looking passive mobs which will spawn in Swamps and will have different colors, depending on the biome temperature.

These mobs can breed with seagrass and will lay frog eggs, which then hatches into tadpoles. Players can also find tadpoles underwater as well. These mobs can jump, croak and swell their throats. These mobs can also eat ambient firefly mobs with their tongues.

2) Allay

Allay in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Tutos)

Allay is another passive and friendly mob being added to Minecraft in 2022. This mob won the Mob Vote during the Minecraft Live event in 2021, hence it will be added to Minecraft The Wild Update.

Allay is a friendly mob that can help players by picking up items that are present on the ground. The mob can collect various items that a player might have missed by picking them up and dropping them wherever a note block is played. It is a very useful mob which will be released soon in the game.

1) Warden

The Warden (Image via Minecraft)

On the other hand, there is one mob coming in 2022 that won't be passive or friendly to players. The Warden will be released in the Minecraft The Wild Update. It was suppose to be released in the second part of Caves and Cliffs update but got pushed forward to the next update.

The Warden is the first blind mob in Minecraft, and it will live in the new Deep Dark biome. It is an extremely dangerous mob, which can kill players in just a couple of blows. It can hear and smell players and hunt them down.

