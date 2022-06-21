3 structures to build with mud bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

The 1.19 update for Minecraft was released a couple of weeks ago. There are several new features that players have enjoyed interacting with, fighting against, exploring and more. The Allay and Warden have been fan favorites so far, as the helpful blue mob collects items for players while the terrifying guardian of the Deep Dark provides an excellent challenge.

As always, building is a big part of the game and the 1.19 update did nothing to change that. In fact, it might have enhanced the experience. With that being said, three new blocks have been added to the game: mud, mangrove wood and reinforced deepslate.

Mud can be crafted into packed mud, which is used to make mud bricks. Mud bricks are an excellent choice for building structures. Here are some of the coolest items to build with these elements.

Minecraft players will love the simplicity of mud brick houses

3) Path

Paths can be made organically using a shovel on dirt or grass blocks. These will turn a yellowish color and are useful for decorating an area or for delineating where to go. Prior to that being a feature, though, players who wanted to make paths had to replace the blocks.

This could be done with coarse dirt, cobblestone, wood and almost any block that isn't grass. Some naturally looked better than others. Mud bricks, despite the existence of a path-making feature, would also make a tremendous path.

Regular mud would also make a good pathway, but mud bricks are cleaner and look a little better. Since there aren't too many uses for mud bricks, this is a good one that can really spice up an area.

This can also be used effectively in Creative when building roads or a forest with trails.

2) Mud brick roof

eman @cheasecloth everyone freakin out abt the new wood instead of the godly mud bricks #minecraft everyone freakin out abt the new wood instead of the godly mud bricks #minecraft https://t.co/CAaXfnYCAm

Figuring out the rudiments of a roof can be a challenge. Wooden stairs often get used because they are ideally shaped to form a good roof and are pretty easy to collect. Wooden blocks can easily be made into stairs. However, there are a lot of other good blocks that can be put on the roof of a build that accentuates and improves it.

The last few updates have added several good roofing blocks. Deepslate and copper, both of which were added to Minecraft 1.17, make excellent roofs that can be made into stairs. The 1.16 added a couple of Nether wood blocks that also make good roofs.

The Minecraft 1.19 update continues that trend with mud brick stairs. Mud bricks can be made into blocks, slabs or stairs and all of them can make an excellent cover for a house. Being a soft, orange-esque color, it doesn't clash with many other blocks. It can be added to a house of almost any kind to great effect.

1) Mud brick house

Minecraft @Minecraft You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!



Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! https://t.co/hXlZQcrHug

Mud brick houses have to be the current best use of the item. They are pretty simple to make and look aesthetically pleasing. Packed mud is made out of mud blocks, which spawn in Mangrove Swamps or when water bottles are used on dirt and wheat. Packed mud is only used for crafting recipes for mud bricks.

Mud bricks are simple to make and can be an effective cover. Players often build dirt houses to start off with, and a mud brick house could be an easy upgrade that retains the simplicity but looks much better.

For a starter home, players can do a lot worse than use mud bricks. The only challenge is finding a Minecraft Mangrove Swamp to make them since they are somewhat rare.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

