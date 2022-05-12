3 things you didn't know about rotten flesh in Minecraft

There are many different food choices for players to satisfy their hunger in Minecraft. They have some delicious options when it comes to meats, crops, and even cakes, pies, and cookies. However, there is one food item players can consume that is not so delicious. It is the rotten flesh meat that drops from a few different sources in-game.

3 unknown things about rotten flesh in Minecraft

Rotten flesh can be obtained by players from killing zombie mobs. This includes zombies, zoglins, and zombified piglins. When killed, these mobs have a chance to drop rotten flesh. As the name suggests, this is not the best or most recommended food item for players to stuff themselves with. However, it does have a few uses that players may not know about in Minecraft.

1) Restoring hunger

Different foods in the game can restore various amounts of hunger. The same can be said for rotten flesh. While it is certainly not the go-to food by any means, this food can be useful in a pinch for players that need to restore their hunger, provided they can deal with the consequences.

When players consume rotten flesh, they have an 80% chance of being inflicted with the hunger status. This means when players are inflicted with the hunger status, they will drain their hunger meter faster than usual.

For rotten flesh, it's great for filling the bar back up, but due to the hunger status, it can cause the bar to drain down quickly again. This means players may need to eat a few different pieces of rotten flesh to sustain themselves. Every time players get the hunger status effect, it will last for 30 seconds, and each piece of rotten flesh consumed restores 4 hunger and 0.8 hunger saturation.

2) Feeding wolves

Another great use for rotten flesh is to feed it to any wolves players may have tamed. Players may wish to feed wolves for a few reasons. This could be to get them to enter love mode to breed or heal them up after a fight. Players can also feed baby wolves rotten flesh to get them to grow into adults faster. They will grow 10% faster for each piece of rotten flesh that players feed to them.

Wolves are immune to the hunger status and can eat as much rotten flesh as needed with no ill effects.

3) Trading to cleric villagers in Minecraft

Finally, another use for rotten flesh in Minecraft is to trade them to cleric villagers. When players are trying to get some emeralds in-game, they can trade 32 rotten flesh for 1 emerald. This means that for each stack of rotten flesh they trade in, they can get 2 emeralds. It is a good way for players to offload some of the extra rotten flesh they have obtained once they have access to better meat.

Players can perform this trade in-game with Novice level villagers. Once clerics reach higher levels of trade, they will no longer be interested in obtaining raw flesh. However, this is a good method to help them reach higher levels of trade.

How to easily obtain rotten flesh in Minecraft

There are a few different ways players can get rotten flesh in Minecraft. One of the easiest ways to get rotten flesh is by simply killing zombies. Players can easily collect them as part of the regular looting process. Another method that players can use is by obtaining rotten flesh inside of chests. While it's not the best chest loot, players can still keep it around for some use.

Finally, one of the lesser-known methods of obtaining rotten flesh is by fishing. Since rotten flesh is considered to be a junk item, players can sometimes receive junk whenever they are fishing. Though there is a low chance of obtaining rotten flesh with 0.4% - 1% chance per time they fish, players can still build up their rotten flesh supply easily through this method.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

