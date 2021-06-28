3 tips to save time in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Due to the limitless possibilities in Minecraft, there are many techniques players can take advantage of to save time. In a world where time is the only luxury, sacrificing some of it to save more time and stress in the future is always the correct option for wise players.

Whether it is increased resource output to bettered pathfinding, Minecraft gamers should always be looking for ways to save time.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.23 beta version on Windows & Android devices

Top three ways to save time in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

3) Pathfinding and the spyglass

A player using a spyglass to surveil the surrounding area (Image via Minecraft)

Added in the new Minecraft 1.17 update, the spyglass is a great item to use when utilized during long journeys.

Players can use the spyglass to scan a large amount of land with the hopes of finding the best and most efficient path to take. They can then use a cheap block such as dirt or cobblestone to mark their way, which they can follow to ensure they do not get lost.

These two tools are handy for those who tend to get lost while traveling.

2) Automatic smelter

The most simple automatic smelter in Minecraft (Image via deviantart)

An automatic smelter is an absolute must for any Minecraft player trying to save some time. Unfortunately, these contraptions are highly underrated, which is unfortunate as they are so simple to make.

With some hoppers, chests, and a furnace, players can make the simplest automatic smelter possible. It will save players countless hours of manually placing raw materials and fuel into the furnace.

With this gadget, the player places a large amount of fuel and smeltable resources in their respective chests, and the smelter does the rest.

The video above showcases how to craft a super smelter, which can smelt a stack of steak in under a minute.

Also read: 5 best transportation methods in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

1) Mob farm

A tower mob farm design (Image via Minecraft)

Another fantastic way to save time is by creating a mob farm. While they will consume a decent amount of time upfront, mob farms will save players countless hours in the long run.

The farm seen above is known as the tower. Mobs will spawn at the top of the tower and be led by water into the middle, where they will fall and take damage. Players have access to the bottom, where they can hit the mob once and insta-kill it without any risks.

This is a great way to stack up on XP and specific resources found from mob drops.

Also read: How to improve frame rate in Minecraft Java Edition

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!

Edited by Ravi Iyer