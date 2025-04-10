 4 best add-ons to get in Minecraft Spring Sale 2025

The Minecraft Spring Sale 2025 began on April 8, 2025, at 10 am PT and will run until April 22, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event features discounts on over 200 Marketplace items, with most of them being available at 33% off. Each day, two "doorbuster" items are added at 75% off, giving players access to heavily discounted prices throughout the sale period.

Depending on the type of experience you’re looking to build in Minecraft, each of these add-ons offers something functionally distinct. That said, here are four that stand out during this sale, either for their functionality, scope, or current price.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

The best add-ons to buy in the Minecraft Spring Sale

1) Realism VFX 1.1 by Spark Universe

This add-on takes visual enhancements from the RealismCraft experience and makes them available in any world. Realism VFX 1.1 introduces dynamic lighting, lens flares, and weather effects that can give a different aesthetic to the game’s natural environments.

It enhances the appearance of the biomes, water, skies, and atmospheric conditions but does not include textures, animations, or world generation from RealismCraft itself. For players interested in increasing environmental immersion without overhauling core game systems or textures, this can be a subtle but effective addition. It currently comes with a 33% discount during the sale.

For players who prefer the vanilla experience, this add-on would be the best. A few quality-of-life additions go a long way.

2) Uncrafting Items by ChunkLabs

This add-on introduces a custom Uncrafting Table that allows players to reverse-craft a wide range of items. Over 500 new recipes are included, along with several hidden or special crafting combinations that expand the crafting system beyond its default limitations.

Players can deconstruct armor, weapons, tools, and building materials, making it useful for both survival and experimental playstyles. Currently available for free, the add-on offers a functional mechanic that fills a gap in Minecraft’s core crafting system.

We believe this feature is so good that it could be added to the main game in the form of a job block.

3) BOSSES+ 1.3 by Shapescape

BOSSES+ introduces eight custom-designed boss mobs, each with its own abilities and battle mechanics. These bosses are summonable and provide item-based rewards once defeated. The design appears to prioritize combat and progression, offering something closer to a mini-boss system found in traditional RPGs.

This add-on may appeal to players who find Minecraft’s standard enemies lacking in challenge or complexity. It’s currently available at 33% off during the sale and can be added to any world without the need to start from scratch.

More bosses are something Minecraft could use. This is an add-on that a lot of players might enjoy.

4) Wolf Life by Float Studios

Minecraft players could enjoy the game much longer if they utilise add-ons (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wolf Life is more quest-driven than the other options on this list. It allows players to transform between human and wolf forms, unlocking spells, abilities, and quests tied to that dual identity. There are nine wolf forms, 18 spells, and various ultimate abilities included in this add-on.

The shapeshifting mechanic adds some novelty, though it may appeal more to players interested in magic systems and fantasy. It’s currently listed at a 75% discount on the Marketplace.

Players must be quick to get this add-on, as it might not be on sale for long.

That concludes our list of the best add-ons you should spend on during the ongoing sale at the Minecraft Marketplace. However, these are simply our recommendations, and there are several other lucrative deals that you may want to check out on their website.

