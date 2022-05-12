4 best anime skins for Minecraft Education Edition

Anime is an incredibly popular genre of television, and that is evident in Minecraft. These popular genres often end up, either unofficially or officially, in the game through some sort of collaboration or customization. That's why popular characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario have made their way into the game.

While there is a lack of official anime skins in the game, this hasn't stopped custom skin creators from making them. The ability to make custom skins has allowed for a range of possibilities involving Deadpool, Naruto, and more.

Given how popular anime is today, there are a lot of skins associated with that genre in the game. Here are the best ones that players can use in the Education Edition.

Popular anime Minecraft skins

4) Dark Dragon

Dark Dragon (Image via HollowSlime on PlanetMinecraft)

This particular skin is not based on any specific anime character. Instead, it's just a representation of the genre as a whole. As such, it's one of the coolest skins available. It's dark, which is helpful for PvP and other modes, and it just looks menacing and intense. This is a great skin for anyone to wear.

3) Usagi (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Moon skin (Image via 365kylie on MinecraftSkins)

Sailor Moon is one of the most popular anime series in history. It might be somewhat old, but it still has a devoted fan base that loves the show. The good thing is this show's fan base obviously includes players of Minecraft, meaning this skin has no problem receiving the love it deserves.

The Usagi skin looks good and pays homage to the iconic anime character. It's colorful, it's fun, and it's a great skin to use in general; however, if you watched the series, there's a good chance you'll appreciate it more.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke skin (Image via Jungkook7 on MinecraftSkins)

Sasuke is one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, so it's only appropriate that this list gives him a well-earned spot. Plus, the skin looks stunning. Even if it wasn't a popular character skin, it would look really cool and be one of the best anime-type skins.

The fact that it's from one of the most popular anime shows ever is just a bonus. Sasuke is a great support character in Naruto, and this skin may even look a little cooler than other skins from the same show because of the skin's Rinnegan and Sharingan.

1) Naruto

Naruto skin (Image via Diegerfon on MinecraftSkins)

Anime characters don't get more iconic than Naruto. Naruto is one of the most popular anime shows of all time, and the skin dedicated to the character is one of the best in the game. It's a custom skin, but it looks like it's the product of an official collaboration. Mojang should take notes from the creator of the skin because it's extremely well made.

The hair, the headband, and the black-orange outfit perfectly capture what Naruto looks like in Shippuden; this skin will certainly please Naruto fans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

