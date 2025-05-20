4 best Minecraft launchers to make modding easy

Minecraft has its very own official launcher developed by Mojang. This launcher helps players install both Java and Bedrock Edition, along with different versions of Java Edition as well. However, it is not the most intuitive and helpful when it comes to modding Java Edition. Over the years, the community has come up with various clients and launchers from which players can directly manage their mods.

Here is a list of some of the best Minecraft launchers for easily modding the game.

List of 4 great Minecraft launchers for easily modding the game

1) Modrinth

Modrinth is one of the best custom modding launchers for the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Modrinth)

Modrinth is one of the most popular websites where you can download resource packs, shaders, and modpacks. The website also has a dedicated application you can download and use on your PC.

It is essentially a launcher, allowing you to log into your Microsoft account, download any Java Edition version, and directly install it with mod loaders and mods.

Modrinth will allow you to either download modpacks directly or create a custom modded game version and install any mod, resource pack, or shader directly from the launcher.

2) CurseForge

CurseForge is a direct competitor of Modrinth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CurseForge)

While Modrinth has a great website and app for modding Minecraft, CurseForge also has an extremely popular website and app for the same. CurseForge contains mods for for many other titles.

The CurseForge app can be downloaded from its website and installed along with the Overwolf app. Then, log in to your Microsoft account and create a custom Minecraft area in the app from where you can install any Java Edition version, download mods, and manage them with ease.

The only catch is that Modrinth and CurseForge apps will not show the mods present on other websites. They will only show mods present on their respective websites.

3) MultiMC

MultiMC is a highly configurable and versatile modding launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || MultiMC)

MultiMC is an alternative launcher for Minecraft that allows multiple, cleanly separated instances of Minecraft, which are essentially different versions. Each instance can have its own mods, resource packs, saves, etc., and makes it easy to manage them and their associated options with a simple and powerful interface.

As the picture above shows, MultiMC has an extremely basic yet utilitarian UI. By editing an instance, you can manually install mods, resource packs, shaders, etc., that you have downloaded from multiple websites.

Since MultiMC forces you to manually install mods and other packs, it is targeted towards power users who are well-versed with modding. However, it can still be a great launcher since it makes managing every installed mod easily from one UI.

4) Prism Launcher

Prism Launcher allows players to directly search for mods from various websites (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Prism)

Prism Launcher looks quite similar to MultiMC since it also has a simple UI that shows all the instances as applications on the main page and allows players to edit them. In the edit UI, the main difference between MultiMC and Prism Launcher is that the latter allows players to directly search for mods from both Modrinth and CurseForge.

This allows installing mods and any other pack or shader from the best websites for modding Minecraft. Hence, this launcher is considered great by many in the community.

