4 Minecraft items that deserve a crafting recipe after saddles

Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable in Minecraft. This change for the popular item will be arriving with the upcoming summer game drop. For years, saddles were never craftable, but they were extremely useful for players who wanted to ride any mob in the game.

With saddles being craftable for the first time in Minecraft, an argument can be made that several other items should also receive a crafting recipe, allowing players to get these items more easily.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

List of 4 items in Minecraft that should get a crafting recipe after saddles

1) Name Tag

The name tag is a simple item that players should be able to craft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The name tag is a rare treasure item that can only be found in structures like Monster Rooms, Mineshafts, Ancient Cities, and Woodland Mansions. Apart from that, players can obtain it by fishing or by trading with a master level librarian.

Name tags are fairly simple items that allow players to name any mob entity in Minecraft. The item can be placed on an anvil, and a name can be assigned to it. Then, it can be applied once per mob. When applied, the name tag gets consumed, and the mob gets the name.

Despite being such a simple item, it does not have a crafting recipe in the game yet. Hence, this deserves to get a crafting recipe after saddles.

2) Trident

Trident is the only weapon that cannot be crafted in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Trident is a rare weapon in Minecraft since it is the only weapon that players cannot craft. Tridents can either have a small chance of generating in a Trial Chamber vault or be frequently obtained by killing drowned zombies.

Drowned zombies that spawn with a trident have an 8.5% (JE) and 25% (BE) chance of dropping the weapon. Since drowned itself has a small chance of spawning with a trident, getting the weapon is quite difficult.

Since every single weapon, even those that are equally unique, like tridents, are craftable, Mojang should consider making them craftable.

3) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted golden apples can once again get a crafting recipe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The enchanted golden apple is arguably the best food item in Minecraft. It can instantly give eight extra hearts of health, along with various useful status effects to prevent players from dying.

Back in 2012, when it was first introduced in the game, it was made craftable by Mojang. It required eight gold blocks and one apple. In 2015, however, the developers decided to make the special food item uncraftable and made it into an extremely rare treasure loot.

In recent times, however, enchanted golden apples have become quite common because of new structures like Ancient Cities and Trial Chambers, which have a higher chance of generating food items as loot. Since the special food item is now becoming more common, Mojang could make it craftable again.

4) Bell

Bell is another simple item that should be craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bell is also a simple block that should be made craftable after saddles. This block generates naturally in various villages and can also be found in ruined portal chests. A bell can also be bought from apprentice-level armorer, toolsmith, and weaponsmith villagers.

The bell is primarily used to alert villagers of any danger. When it rings, villagers run to their homes, and it also makes raid mobs like pillagers, ravagers, evokers, and vidicators glow.

