It only took Minecraft 15 years to add a simple crafting recipe for the saddle

Minecraft has finally added a simple crafting recipe for the saddle, 15 years after it was introduced. The nifty item is set to receive an array of features and the ability to be crafted as part of the upcoming summer game drop. This is a great step towards making it accessible for all players decades after the item was introduced.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft saddle receiving a simple crafting recipe after 15 years.

Minecraft adds a simple crafting recipe for the saddle after 15 years

Minecraft has added a recipe for the saddle after 15 years (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is finally adding a simple crafting recipe for the saddle 15 years after the item was first introduced in the game. Over this period, the saddle has become one of the most versatile gameplay items, so it comes as no surprise that it has received an array of updates.

However, players could only obtain it by raiding chests in monster rooms, ancient cities, bastion remnants, and structures, such as end cities and strongholds. Additionally, the chests in villages also offered players the chance to get the item. Apart from this, they could also trade with the Master Leatherworker or fish it out of the waters (0.8% chance per attempt).

This made it rather cumbersome to get hold of the item, significantly hindering gameplay. Saddles were crucial in riding mobs like pigs and striders as well as ridden animals like camels, horses, mules, and donkeys. Ever since the item was added alongside pigs, players have been on the hunt for it to make their gameplay easier.

Since the saddle also has achievements like 'When Pigs Fly' and 'This Boat Has Legs' tied to it, gamers are eager to locate the item and complete these accolades. Now, with the upcoming game drop feature, they will be able to craft these saddles, making it significantly easier to obtain and use. Additionally, shears will offer players the ability to remove the item, making it a seamless process.

With an array of major changes coming to the game in recent times, Mojang Studios has revamped and overhauled an array of existing features, such as adding variant mob types for cows and sheep. Additionally, traders and cartographers have received many changes. The upcoming modifications to the saddle are a much-needed feature that is set to improve gameplay.

