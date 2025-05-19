Minecraft harness guide: Crafting recipe, color options, and use

Harness is a brand-new item released with the Minecraft summer game drop. It was teased by Mojang in their first live event of 2025, when they announced the game drop. This item is directly related to the new mob called happy ghast and is an extremely useful tool.
Here is everything to know about the harness in Minecraft.
Everything to know about the harness in Minecraft
Harness crafting recipe
First, players must know the crafting recipe for a harness. While Mojang makes several items of treasure loot that cannot be crafted, this is not the case with a harness.
To craft this item, players need three leather items, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color they desire. Leather can be obtained by killing cows or horses, glass blocks can be made by smelting sand blocks, and wool blocks can be obtained by killing sheep and coloring them with dye.
Once the crafting ingredients are obtained, players can make a harness on a crafting table as shown in the picture above.
Harness color options
As explained above, harnesses can be crafted in various colors based on the color of the wool block placed while making the item. If a player places a white wool block, they will get a white harness.
Harness can be white, light gray, gray, black, brown, red, orange, yellow, lime, green, cyan, light blue, blue, purple, magenta, and pink, depending on the wool block.
Before crafting, players can change the color of a wool block by placing it in a crafting slot with any dye they desire. This will dye the wool block, after which it can be used for crafting a harness.
Harness use
After crafting a harness, players can use the item on a happy ghast, a new mob that allows players to fly. While players can sit on a happy ghast, they will not be able to control the mob until they place a harness on it.
To place a harness on a happy ghast, players simply need to hold the item in their hands and let the mob detect it. Once the mob detects the player, it will come closer, and the player can place the harness on the mob.
After this, players can simply sit on the happy ghast and control its flight with directional, crouch, and jump keys.
