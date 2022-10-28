4 best mob farms for beginners in Minecraft 1.19.2 

In Minecraft, collecting resources from mobs is one of the most important parts of the game. Several entities offer really valuable loot, so it's the player's responsibility to go out and slay them to collect it. Moreover, some of the loot is nearly impossible to get otherwise.

Getting drops from mobs can be tedious. To make things simpler and maximize the output, gamers should try an automatic farm. Most entities can be farmed this way, but here are the easiest ones to make.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft mob farms not too difficult to make

4) Creeper

Magma blocks can kill creepers (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are a valuable mob to farm because gunpowder will come in handy later on in the game. Whether you're searching for Netherite or a buried treasure, TNT is useful, but it's not the easiest item to get. Fortunately, an AFK creeper farm isn't the most difficult farm to make.

The first step is to build the farm. You need to make the enclosure big enough for water to flow. It needs to have enough room for hoppers and chests to be placed and for you to get in and out. That said, if it's too big, that can be a problem; keep the enclosure to two blocks tall, and place trapdoors on the ceiling blocks.

This will lower the height just enough that only creepers and spiders can spawn. Have the water flow from one end to the other, with harmful Minecraft blocks and hoppers ready to kill the creepers and collect the gunpowder, respectively.

3) Iron Golem

Iron Golems might be the most beneficial mob to farm in all of Minecraft. However, building the farm can be difficult as it requires villagers, which can be hard to come by.

Start by digging out and making an underground room. In it, place a row of glass blocks across the middle, separating the top and bottom. In the bottom, put three beds and villagers. Across the room, place a zombie. Use slabs to ensure that none of the entities can escape.

At the top, place water on one end of the room, so it flows into the lava on the other end. Have a hopper and chest ready to collect iron and occasional flower. When the golems spawn, thanks to the panicking villagers, they will flow to their death. Here is a more in-depth guide.

2) Skeleton or Zombie

This is one of the easiest mob farms to make and requires just one key ingredient: a mob spawner. Either a zombie or a skeleton spawner can be found in a dungeon. Once it is, you may dig out the bottom of the dungeon for a few blocks and get water flowing into the middle. Then, dig down that middle block and have a steep drop that leads to a hopper and a chest.

Also, be sure to put a slab one block above the spawner so that whatever spawns will be forced to fall off it. When this happens, the mob will be pushed to the center, where it will fall to its death. At the bottom, the hopper collects all the Minecraft items.

1) Sheep

Sheep are a good mob to farm (Image via FoxCroft 4321 on DeviantArt)

Sheep farms can be the kind where they kill the mob, which would be good for any peaceful entity that spawns during the day, like a cow, pig, or chicken.

However, not all farms have to kill the Minecraft mob and can just collect its resources. You can set up a fence with a few sheep in it. One row needs to have dispensers with shears in them. The next one needs to be pressure plates, and the row after that should be hoppers with chests connected below. Now, whenever a Minecraft sheep has wool and steps on a pressure plate, it will be sheared automatically and won't be killed.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes