Top 4 easiest farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 for beginners

Automatic farms are one of the best structures Minecraft players can build. They can easily automate many of the tedious parts of the game and free players up for other activities.

Some of them, naturally, are quite difficult to build. However, Minecraft offers plenty for its gamers to automate that doesn't require an overly complex system.

Here are a few examples of farms that are quite simple to build.

Minecraft automatic farms that boast a simple build

4) Smelter

Smelters are not exactly easy to make in Minecraft because they require a lot of items. However, the design is very straightforward. Here's what you'll need:

Furnace (can be blast furnace)

Lots of coal

Lots of raw iron or copper

Three hoppers

Three chests

To set this up, you must first begin with a chest and a hopper below it. In the chest, place all the raw materials that need to be smelted. Below the first hopper, connect a furnace. To the left or right of that furnace, add another hopper and a chest connected to it. In that chest, place all the coal.

Below the furnace, attach another hopper and a chest below that. This will be to retrieve the cooked items as they are finished smelting.

As long as you have fuel sources ready to go, this smelter will work until the chests are completely full.

3) Wool

A sheep provides wool (Image via FoxCroft 4321 on DeviantArt)

Wool is a pretty valuable item to have, so fortunately, an automatic farm for it is quite easy to acquire. Here's what you need:

One sheep

Four dispensers

Four pressure plates

Four hoppers

Four chests

18 fence posts

One fence gate

Several shears

Make one row of the fence in four blocks, then side it with five and connect them in a rectangle. Inside, place each of the dispensers along a row of fence posts, with the dispensing end facing away.

Directly in front of those, place all four pressure plates. Further in front, place the hoppers on the ground with chests connected to them. Close the fence around the sheep and fill the dispensers with shears.

This will automatically shear the wool whenever the Minecraft sheep eats grass.

2) Honeycomb

Honeycomb is a valuable item, though it is difficult to get since it requires a bee hive with several bees living in it. Here are the required items:

One bee hive

Shears

One dispenser

One observer

One hopper

One chest

Redstone (maybe)

One campfire

Place a dispenser beside the bee hive located on the tree. The dispensing side must face the hive with shears inside. Beside it, place an observer so it can see the bee hive. Connect the dispenser to the observer with redstone, if necessary.

Below the bee hive on the ground, you can place a hopper with a chest. When the bee hive fills up with honey, it will automatically drop the honeycombs into the hopper.

Be sure to put the campfire directly under the bee hive, so the bees don't get angry when you take their honeycomb.

1) Sugar cane farm

Sugar cane farms in Minecraft are both the easiest to make and perhaps the most useful. Here is what you need:

One sugar cane

Dirt blocks

One observer

One piston

One water bucket

One hopper

One chest

Redstone

Dig a one-block hole and place a water bucket inside. Dig horizontally until the water doesn't flow to the next block. Replace that block with a hopper and connect it to a chest.

Place the sugar cane in front of the water. Behind it, add one Minecraft block (use the dirt), place the piston and the observer on top facing the sugar cane. Connect them with redstone if necessary. Once the sugar cane grows to three blocks, it will be broken down into one and the items will flow into the hopper.

