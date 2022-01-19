How to build automatic Minecraft farms for efficiency

Automatic farms are one of the most valuable things to build in Minecraft. They have the potential to make the game much simpler. Instead of gathering certain items, it can be done automatically. Automatic farms can do it instead of needing to move ores and ingots into and out of furnaces. The list of possibilities is long.

Automatic farms can vary from player to player. They can also be used for a wide variety of activities in Minecraft. Here are a few tips to building them more efficiently.

Tips for building more efficient Minecraft farms

One thing players will need to make efficient automatic farms is Redstone. An automatic farm is at its least efficient when there's only one active part.

If it's an automatic sugar cane farm, it's more efficient to have several pistons set to break down any growing sugar cane. This will require more Redstone.

A dispenser is the second thing players should look for when creating automatic farms. Many different farms benefit from having a dispenser.

If it's a crop, sugar cane, melon or pumpkin farm, bonemeal can be dispensed onto it. This will make everything grow faster. In turn, it'll get automatically farmed faster, too.

Minecraft players should ensure that everything is boxed in when trying to make an efficient automatic farm. For example, the piston can knock the sugar cane pretty far away when making a sugar cane farm.

If it's boxed in, it will all fall into the hoppers and the chest(s). Half of the sugar cane can end up in other places if it's not, and it may despawn. This is the best way to ensure players collect the maximum amount of items.

Boxing in farms will ensure no items despawn (Image via Mojang)

The final thing Minecraft players should try to do when building automatic farms is stay in the area. This is especially true when it involves growth of some sort.

Items will grow faster when players are nearby. If there's a dispenser with bonemeal, it matters a little less.

