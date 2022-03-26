4 best things to build in Minecraft with limited resources

Building is one of the most fun parts of Minecraft. While exploring, mining and conquering mobs and bosses is also fun, building is probably the most fun and the most popular activity in-game. However, this can be a challenge in Survival because resources are challenging to collect.

Early in the game, or if players haven't prioritized materials, building resources can be hard. Often, gamers have to build part of their planned build and then go searching for materials. This process might have to be repeated a lot to get done with it.

Big builds do require a lot of resources, but there are plenty of great builds that don't. Here are a few examples:

Builds in Minecraft players can make with minimum resources

4) Simple base

Very simple base (Image via Mojang)

The fewer resources available, the smaller the base will be. It's arguably more fun to build a big base, but that's not always possible. However, a stack of wooden planks can be enough to build a sufficient base, which doesn't require much work. Players can spice it up with a few glass blocks, which are also easy to get.

3) Animal pen

An animal pen can be made with very few fences. It can even be made without a fence gate as long as there's a carpet or other way to exit.

Players also have multiple ways of getting animals into it: a lead (the hardest item to come by) or that mob's favorite crop can get them in it, and they can then be bred or used for whatever purpose.

2) Infinite water source

Sometimes, water can be hard to come by. If players aren't near a significant body of water, it can be hard to get enough water. If no water is nearby, it can't be produced, either.

To make an infinite water source, players will need two water buckets, which can be collected individually or simultaneously. At most, this requires six iron ingots. Each bucket can be placed in opposite corners of a four-block hole and will never run out.

1) Garden

Simple farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Gardens can be extremely easy to build. The only thing players will need is one water bucket, a hoe, and a crop(s). The more crops players have, the longer the garden will be, and more hoe durability will be needed, but it's still extremely simple.

If Minecraft gamers have more than 16 crops to plant, they might need another bucket of water, but otherwise, it's a straightforward build that requires very few resources.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha